How to top up BGMI UC easily for C1S3 Month 5 Royale Pass?

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is one of India's most played Battle Royale games on mobile. The in-game currency plays a significant role in the growth of the game's market. Known as Unknown Cash (UC), the currency is used in BGMI to unlock crates, seasonal Royal Passes, and spins exclusive to events.

BGMI's release in July witnessed the introduction of the new Cycle system in Royal Pass. The system saw the emergence of a Royal Pass season to exist for just a month, breaking away with the previous norm of a Royal Pass season to exist for eight weeks.

The 1.7 update was released on November 19 for Android users and a day later for iOS users. This update has been brought along with the new Cycle 1 Season 3 Month 5 Royal Pass to BGMI.

Different methods to top up UC for BGMI C1S3 Month 5 Royale Pass

The C1S3 M5 Royal Pass comes in two traditional variants, the Elite Pass and the Elite Pass Plus. The Elite Pass variant is the more popular one as it is only available for 360 UC.

While YouTubers and content creators who play BGMI have already purchased the Royal Pass, many are still thinking of buying the RP. For those who have played the game for free and will purchase the Royal Pass for the first time by topping up the in-game UC, here's a look at the ways to do the same.

1) Google play balance

This is reportedly the easiest way to top up UC. This can be done by transferring the balance required via debit/credit card, UPI ID or Netbanking. This method is safe and reliable. Once the Google Play balance is credited, the user can use the money to buy UC and the C1S3 Royal Pass thereon.

While transferring money from their UPI ID, players can avail the discount from their respective apps like PayTM, Amazon Pay, Phone Pay, and Google's very own G-Pay.

2) Codashop

Codashop has become one of the most trusted websites to buy BGMI UC from. Codashop is being referred to by famous YouTubers like Scout, which proves the app's authenticity. The website also gives great discounts and adds UCs when bought in bundles.

Note: This article reflects the author's views. Players should buy UC at their responsibility and undertake every precautionary measure.

