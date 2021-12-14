PUBG Mobile Lite vs Garena Free Fire: Which game has better device compatibility with older phones?

PUBG Mobile Lite is the more optimized version of its feature-rich counterpart PUBG Mobile. Garena Free Fire also hails from the battle royale genre and generally runs well on older phones. This has ignited debate amongst players in the mobile gaming community over the pros and cons of PUBG Mobile Lite and Garena Free Fire.

Both games have similar hardware requirements when it comes to older devices, which sparks up the debate even more. This article goes over which game caters better to the larger audience that still use older devices.

Does PUBG Mobile Lite have better compatibility with older phones than Garena Free Fire?

PUBG Mobile Lite system requirements

PUBG Mobile Lite is primarily designed to bring the battle royale experience to a large number of users worldwide who play games on older and low-end devices. The game is a compressed version of PUBG Mobile and offers a more optimized gaming experience.

System requirements play a key role as the requirements sometimes change with new updates, making it unavailable for some older devices. Here's a look at the minimum system requirements for the 0.22.0 update of PUBG Mobile Lite:

Operating System: Android 4.1.1

Minimum RAM: 1GB

Minimum Free Space: 600 MB

Garena Free Fire system requirements

Free Fire is developed by Garena and was one of the first battle royale games to be introduced on mobile. Since its release, the game has become one of the most popular games on mobile, securing various records and milestones along the way.

So much so that the game's popularity in the gaming community has resulted in it receiving the award for Best Mobile Game of the Year at The Esports Awards 2021. Free Fire is enjoyed by users with older devices, however, it is yet to be seen if the latest in-game update affects its ability to run on older hardware.

Here's a look at Free Fire's minimum device requirements:

For Android devices:

OS: Android 4.4

CPU: Dual core 1.2GHz

RAM: 1GB

Storage: 1.5GB+

For iOS devices:

OS: iOS 9

CPU: iPhone 5s

RAM: 1GB

Storage: 1.5GB+

Conclusion

It is evident that both PUBG Mobile Lite and Garena Free Fire have similar requirements. However, when it comes to older devices, PUBG Mobile Lite supports a lot more phones with the minimum requirement set at Android version 4.1.1 .

While PUBG Mobile Lite can run without hiccups on Smooth graphics settings offering up to 30 FPS on older devices, Free Fire often restricts itself to 20-25 FPS with similar settings. Furthermore, disabling the Anti-Aliasing option in PUBG Mobile Lite reduces the frame drops considerably, giving the game an advantage over Free Fire.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: It has to be kept in mind that PUBG Mobile Lite is banned in countries like India. Players from this region are requested not to play the game. However, they can play BGMI or wait for Krafton to release BGMI Lite.

Edited by Siddharth Satish