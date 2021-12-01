PUBG New State vs Free Fire: Which game takes up lesser space on Android devices?

PUBG New State vs Garena Free Fire is one of the most heated arguments in the mobile gaming community. Both games have their own respective fan bases from across the globe that ignite the fire about the argument regarding the two games.

PUBG New State is a recent addition to the Battle Royale genre in the mobile gaming industry. Since the game was released on November 19, it crossed over 40 million downloads worldwide. On the other hand, the Garena Free Fire is one of the pioneer games of Battle Royale on mobile phones.

Knowing if PUBG New State or Free Fire takes up lesser space on Android devices?

PUBG New State as well as Garena Free Fire are available on both iOS and Android devices. While iOS devices are mostly high-end, a lot of Android users use low-end devices.

Space management can be a problem for users playing games in low-end devices. They are often restricted to playing games that take up less storage space and meet the device requirements.

Here's a look at the device and storage requirements for both the games on Android devices.

PUBG New State

PUBG New State is known for its ultra realistic graphics and hence requires 1.4 GB of space for the game to be downloaded in its initial stages only.

Minimum Requirements:

OS: Android users must have at least Android 6.0 running on their devices.

RAM: Players must have a minimum of 2GB RAM on their devices.

Free Space Required: Users need to have at least 1.6 GB of free space for PUBG New State to run smoothly.

Garena Free Fire

Garena Free Fire was recently awarded the "Best Mobile Game of the Year 2021" at Esports Awards 2021. The game's popularity has increased among low-end device users due to many reasons and less storage space required is one of them.

Minimum Requirements:

OS: Android users must have a minimum of Android 4.4 running on their devices.

CPU: Dual core 1.2GHz is the least requirement for Free Fire to run smoothly.

RAM: Players should have at least 1GB RAM present on their device.

Free Space Required: Garena Free Fire requires at least 1.2 GB of free space on an Android device.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Conclusion: Since PUBG New State is in its early days and can take up over 2.3 GB of storage space, Garena Free Fire is undoubtedly the game to choose from while considering less storage space as it can at max take up to 1.3 GB of storage space.

Edited by Rohit Mishra