PUBG Mobile Lite vs Free Fire: Comparing device requirements of the two games

The debate around PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire has been one of the most heated debates in the mobile gaming community. Since both games hail from the battle royale genre, people flock to the games to immerse themselves in the thrilling experience of fighting and surviving till the end to win.

PUBG Mobile Lite is an optimized version of PUBG Mobile. Since PUBG Mobile was launched in 2018, several users playing on low-end devices faced lags, resulting in the lite version of the game being released.

PUBG Mobile Lite has its own massive fan base and the game is often compared to Garena Free Fire, since both the games are popular worldwide among users with low-end devices.

The minimum device requirements for PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire compared

1) PUBG Mobile Lite requirements

PUBG Mobile Lite is designed to bring a battle royale experience to users with low-end devices. The game is a more compact and optimized version of PUBG Mobile. While the FPS and overall graphics are toned down, it offers a playbale experience for players who do not have access to expensive equipment.

Here are the requirements for PUBG Mobile Lite:

Operating System: Android 4.1.1

Minimum RAM: 1GB

Minimum Free Space: 600 MB

2) Garena Free Fire requirements

Developed by Garena, Free Fire is amongst the most popular battle royale games on mobile across the globe. The game's popularity has recently bestowed on it the award for "Best Mobile Game of the Year" at Esports awards 2021.

There are different minimum Free Fire requirements for the game to run smoothly on Android and iOS devices. Here's a look at the requirements:

For Android devices:

OS: Android 4.4

CPU: Dual core 1.2GHz

RAM: 1GB

Storage: 1.5GB+

For iOS devices:

OS: iOS 9

CPU: Iphone 5s

RAM: 1GB

Storage: 1.5GB+

What are the basic differences between PUBG Mobile Lite and Free Fire?

Both PUBG Mobile Lite and Garena Free Fire have their own player base. Although both the games are from the same genre, there are several differences that make the two respective games more unique and exciting to play.

Maps: While PUBG Mobile Lite only has two maps - Varenga and Golden Woods, Free Fire has three BR maps to play from Bermuda, Kalahari and Purgatory. The maps are quite varied and offer distinctive experiences.

Player lobby size: Garena Free Fire sees 50 players fight it out to win a 'Booyah'. However, PUBG Mobile Lite sees 60 players engage in combat while in a Battle Royale match.

Graphics: While PUBG Mobile Lite can run best in lower settings, Free Fire can be maximize its graphics settings to Ultra, giving it the upper hand in this matter. The animations and design offer a sense of realism, while Free Fire offers 'animation'-type visual features.

Note: It has to be remembered that PUBG Mobile Lite is banned in India. Players are therefore requested to either play BGMI or wait for BGMI lite to be released instead.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan