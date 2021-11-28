5 best games like PUBG Mobile for iOS devices (November 2021)

Player Unknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) was first released in 2016 on PC and became one of the most played Battle Royale games. So much so that the mobile version of the game was released in 2018, resulting in the game's market reaching staggering heights.

However, with restrictions in many countries and 2021 being a calendar year plagued by a pandemic, users possessing iOS devices have been searching for alternatives to PUBG. Here's a look at the best potential alternatives to the game.

Which are the 5 best games like PUBG for iOS devices in 2021?

1) Garena Free Fire

Garena Free Fire is one of the most popular mobile games hailing from the Battle Royale genre. Its rising popularity has bestowed the title of the "Best Mobile Game of the Year 2021" at Esports Awards 2021.

With a total file size of slightly under 2 GB for iOS devices, Free Fire is played to obtain a "Booyah" from an individual or team within the player lobby of 50 players. The excitement while playing the game increases due to the availability of several special characters with special abilities.

2) Call of Duty Mobile

Like PUBG, Call of Duty is a powerhouse of gaming. Both of their mobile versions are fan favorites worldwide. There are similarities in the modes. However, the classic Battle Royale has an exact number of 100 players in a match.

Published by Activision, COD Mobile has excellent visual graphics and gameplay mechanisms. TDM matches are reportedly some of the finest in FPP mode.

3) ScarFall - The Royal Combat

Developed by an Indian Company XSQUADS Tech., ScarFall - The Royal Combat has slowly and gradually made a fan base of its own. Players with iOS devices searching for PUBG Mobile alternatives may find the game thrilling.

ScarFall can be downloaded for free and thoroughly enjoyed as a player gets three shots at winning a match due to the respawn feature.

4) Modern Combat 5

Modern Combat 5 is reportedly one of the most detailed games that can be enjoyed by iOS device users. The game has exciting modes like Capture the Flag, Deathmatch and Free-for-all that can have as many as 12 players playing a particular match. However, the main story mode is the most striking one.

5) Knives Out

Knives Out is one of the most underrated games available on the Apple Store. Knives Out, developed by a Chinese Company- NetEase can be a great alternative to PUBG.

Like the BR mode in PUBG, in Knives Out too, there are 100 players in a match. With an active voice chat feature and several maps to play on, Knives Out can be worth trying.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the author's views. Since the Apple Store has plenty of games available, players may choose a game according to their preferences.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha