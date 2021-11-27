How to get free RP rewards in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) easily in 2021

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is one of India's biggest Battle Royale games. Several features like thrilling gameplay, a plethora of gun skins, vehicle skins, and outfits, as well as the availability of plenty of missions and rewards, have made BGMI a fan favorite.

With the release of the 1.7 in-game update, several players have flocked back to play the game. The update witnessed the introduction of a new anti-cheat engine resulting in the ban of more than 2.5 million hackers and the new C1S3 Month5 Royal Pass.

With the end date released for the ongoing C1S3 M5 Royal Pass, players need to complete the RP missions to get their rewards from the 'Mirror Realm' theme Royal Pass.

Getting free RP rewards in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) easily in 2021

While many players have already purchased the Elite Pass and Elite Pass Plus versions of the Royal Pass, others haven't opted to purchase the RP. They have to stay content with the free RP rewards.

Here's a look at how to easily get free RP rewards in BGMI:

1) Complete the Daily missions and Season Activity

This method is the easiest way to rank up on the RP Level and obtain the free RP rewards. Every day after logging into the game, a player needs to head over to the 'Missions' tab and check out the Daily Missions in BGMI.

Daily Missions are mostly easy to complete just by playing a Classic Mode match. Players also get 10 free RP points every day upon login. This also helps in getting RP points from Season Activity.

2) Complete the free weekly missions

Every week, the Royal Pass unlocks a new list of missions designated for a particular week. This process goes for four weeks for each RP month. Along with several RP missions assigned only to players who have purchased RP, there are a couple of missions for the users playing the game for free rewards.

By completing these missions, a player can rank up to at least two levels each week, and easily obtain free rewards in BGMI.

3) Open Crates

Opening Crates can be an easy way to rank up in RP and collect the free rewards available. While opening the Classic Crate or Premium Crate, a player can get 10RP points for free. A Classic or Premium Crate bundle opening can level up a player by one rank directly.

4) Ask for RP Respect points from friends

Asking for RP Respect points from in-game friends (who have purchased RP) while playing Classic matches is another way to get free RP points that will help get RP rewards. Each RP Respect point can increase one's BGMI RP points by two.

However, it has to be kept in mind that there is a daily limit to getting RP Respect points. Although it's a slow process, this is a free process.

5) Watch for events

Specific events in BGMI often grant free RP points, enabling a player to get free RP rewards. Upon obtaining event points, a player can exchange the event points for RP points.

