BGMI 1.7 update release date and 'Arcane' collaboration features

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) patch 1.7 is set to drop later this week. Players are eagerly waiting for the new season and the exciting new features it will bring.

Krafton, the developer of PUBG Mobile, recently joined hands with Riot's famous title, League of Legends. The Arcane event also featured in League of Legends and a TV show was released in collaboration with Netflix.

To celebrate the collaboration with the animated series, Krafton has decided to drop multiple features inspired by Riot's Arcane in their famous battle royale title. BGMI, the exclusive Indian version of PUBG Mobile, will also get a taste of the new Arcane features.

BGMI and 'Arcane' collaboration features: Players will get to fight as League of Legends heroes

BGMI released the official patch notes for the 1.7 update yesterday. Players can find the detailed patch notes on the official website.

Release date

The BGMI 1.7 update will be live in the game on 19 November 2021 with the arrival of the new season, C1S3.

Here are some details regarding the features of the BGMI x Arcane collaboration:

Mirror World:

The two-dimensional merging of a unique Mirror Island will be featured in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). After entering the floating island, players need to fight as heroes from the League of Legends' official animated series, Arcane.

Gameplay:

Players will be transformed into League of Legends' characters Jinx, Vi, Jayce and Caitlyn to battle against others. They will have access to new weapons and skills in this mode.

In-game collaboration promotion:

Players will also find many statues, graphics and more relating to Arcane events. They will also get exclusive Arcane outfits, including those for Jinx, Vi, Jayce and Caitlyn, along with hexcrystals that can be used to redeem supplies.

However, players have to wait two more days for the start of the season. The season will continue until 17 January 2022, meaning they can enjoy the BGMI x Arcane event for almost two months.

Edited by Sabine Algur