PUBG Mobile Lite device requirements: Can it run on 2GB RAM Android devices?

PUBG Mobile Lite is the more optimized and smaller version of PUBG Mobile. PUBG Mobile, since its release in 2018, has managed to capture a huge market share of players with low-end devices.

The Lite version of the game soon became popular on both Android and iOS devices. However, since iOS devices mostly have high specifications, PUBG Mobile Lite finds a lot more utility among low-end Android device users. Here's a look at everything there is to know about PUBG Mobile Lite versus its more demanding counterpart.

What are the PUBG Mobile Lite requirements and can it run on 2GB Android Devices?

PUBG Mobile Lite is relatively more optimized for low-end devices while giving the same battle royale experience to users. Here's a look at the PUBG requirements Mobile Lite.

Operating System: Android 4.1.1

Minimum RAM: 1GB

Minimum Free Space: 600 MB

Hence, it can be concluded that with a minimum requirement of 1GB RAM per device, PUBG Mobile Lite can run smoothly on a 2GB RAM Android device.

What are the basic differences between PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite?

PUBG Mobile Lite is the more compact version of PUBG Mobile. Designed to increase the user base among low-end device users, the Lite version of the game focuses more on how smoothly the game can run and has accordingly adjusted features.

Maps: While PUBG Mobile has six classic mode maps - Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok, Vikendi, Livik and Karakin, the lite version of the game only has two maps - Varenga and Golden Woods.

Player lobby size: PUBG Mobile has 100 players fighting amongst each other to survive and win a match. However, the Lite version only has 60 players playing a battle royale match.

Graphics: While PUBG Mobile can be played with Ultra HD graphics settings, the more optimized Lite version can only run in lower settings.

Note: It has to be kept in mind that PUBG Mobile Lite is banned in various countries like India. Users are therefore requested to either play the Indian version of PUBG Mobile, which is Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) or wait for BGMI Lite to be released.

Edited by Danyal Arabi