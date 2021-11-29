Best PUBG New State graphics settings to spot enemies easily

PUBG New State is the newest battle royale game on mobile. PUBG New State has become popular for its ultra-realistic graphics and futuristic gameplay. Since graphics settings matter a lot in locating enemies, the top-notch graphics settings present in the game have proved to be impressive.

Developed by Krafton, PUBG New State was released on November 11, and within three weeks, it has amassed over 40 million downloads worldwide. The graphics have become the game's best feature with no other battle royale game played on mobile even coming close.

Best PUBG New State graphics settings to pick out enemies from the surroundings

Graphics play an important role when it comes to video games. Better graphics help in improving the gaming experience of a user. When it comes to battle royale, the survival of a player plays the most crucial part, which can be achieved by playing passively or by going all out and eliminating enemies.

PUBG New State has a lot of different settings that significantly impact gameplay. Here's a look at the best PUBG New State settings:

1) Graphic Quality: Lite or Medium

Graphic Quality is the first setting that comes under Graphics. This is further divided into five different qualities- Lite, Medium, High and Ultra.

Lite is one of the best options along with Medium. Lite can unlock the Max option in Frame Per Second (FPS) Settings. Higher numbers of FPS will always help in combat skills. However, Medium Graphic Quality along with Ultra FPS settings can provide the optimum graphic settings while spotting enemies.

2) Anti-Aliasing: ON

Anti-Aliasing plays a pivotal role in an ultra realistic graphics games like PUBG New State. Anti-Aliasing helps in smoothening and removing visual defects in the game.

The Anti-Aliasing option should be turned ON while playing the game, as it can greatly help in spotting enemies. While turning it on can reduce FPS a bit, it can help bridge the gap by allowing players to recognize enemies from longer distances.

3) Brightness: 150

The brighter the game is, the easier it is to spot enemies. Since, the highest brightness in PUBG New State is 150, it is supposed to be most optimized. Gaming at lower brightness will cause characters to become almost mixed in with their surroundings, making it difficult for players to distinguish between them.

4) Screen Filter : Standard

The optimal Screen Filter should remain standard while spotting. Since the other options aren't as vibrant enough, the Screen Filter should be Standard. Since the setting offers a greater range of colors, it will help the enemy players pop out against the background color scheme.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan