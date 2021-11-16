PUBG New State emerges most popular game in 165 countries, according to Krafton

The release of Krafton's new PUBG IP dubbed PUBG New State for Android and iOS devices has caused a lot of stir in the market. The much-awaited title has already started setting new records in just four days of its release. A recent blog post released by Krafton revealed that the game became the most popular title in 165 countries, including countries such as India, South Korea, the USA, Germany, and Saudi Arabia.

The title peaked at No.1 in popularity in 163 countries on the App Store, while on the Google Play Store, the game was on top in 63 countries.

PUBG New State crosses 20 million downloads on Google Play and App Store

Krafton also reported that the game had cumulatively crossed 20 Million downloads across all stores in just four days of release. The company credits this success to the global popularity of the PUBG IP. Earlier the title had crossed a whooping 55 Million pre-registrations.

PUBG New State can be categorized as a modified and high graphic version of Krafton's previous title PUBG Mobile. The game offers the core PUBG battle royale experience while also providing a modern touch and feel to the game through various new features.

However, users worldwide did face some server issues, which caused the game's official release to be delayed by two hours. The game also went on a maintenance break for some time. Following the break, New State officials issued an apology and thanked their fans for their continuous support.

PUBG: NEW STATE @PUBG_NEWSTATE We sincerely apologize for not being able to meet your expectations or provide a great gaming experience.



You can now check the rewards and currencies that were unobtainable in your inventory.



We will continuously work to provide a better gaming experience. We sincerely apologize for not being able to meet your expectations or provide a great gaming experience.You can now check the rewards and currencies that were unobtainable in your inventory.We will continuously work to provide a better gaming experience.

PUBG New State has also collaborated with regional celebrities to promote the game. Indian streamers Scout and Mortal were also seen playing PUBG: New State on their respective streams and gave positive reviews. For the Indian Market, PUBG New State has collaborated with some big names in pop culture to broaden the horizon of the title. These include YouTuber Bhuvan Bam, comedian Tanmay Bhat, singer and rapper Raftaar, WWE Star Khali, and social media sensation Faisu

ALSO READ Article Continues below

It would be intriguing to see how the future of PUBG: New State shapes up. The esports aspect of the game will also be something to look out for.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar