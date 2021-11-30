PUBG Mobile Lite vs PUBG New State: Which game is better for low-end devices?

PUBG Mobile Lite vs PUBG New State is a debate that has led to several heated arguments in the mobile gaming community. Both PUBG Mobile Lite and PUBG New State were released after PUBG Mobile, and since then, both the games have accrued their own player bases.

PUBG Mobile Lite is the compact and optimized version of PUBG Mobile. Since many low-end devices were facing lag while playing PUBG Mobile, the Lite version of the game was released in 2019 to such users' rescue.

PUBG Mobile New State, meanwhile, is the most recent addition to the Battle Royale genre of mobile gaming. Many users with low-end phones have also tried out the game and have brought in comparisons with PUBG Mobile Lite.

PUBG Mobile Lite vs PUBG New State in low-end devices

While many users worldwide use mid-end or high-end devices to play games, the number of low-end device gamers is massive. Low-end device users have their hands tied in many respects when it comes to gaming, and therefore, the device requirements for optimal performance become crucial.

PUBG Mobile Lite

The Lite version of PUBG Mobile, as the name suggests, is the optimized and compact version. Released with the idea of increasing the number of users playing on low-end devices, the game has only a couple of maps and lower graphics and only 60 players taking part in a Battle Royale match to give a lag-free experience.

Requirements:

Operating System: The user must have a device with Android 4.1.1 or above

RAM: There should be at least 1GB of RAM for the game to run

Free Space: 600 MB is the minimum free space that should be available.

PUBG New State

PUBG New State, since its release on November 11, has amassed over 40 million downloads worldwide. With such an increase in the game's popularity, knowing the game's minimum device requirements becomes vital.

Minimum Requirements:

OS: Android users must have at least Android 6.0 running on their phones. For iOS users, iOS 13 is the minimum OS.

RAM: Players must have a minimum of 2GB RAM on their devices.

Conclusion

Considering all the minimum requirements, it is evident that PUBG Mobile Lite, due to its compact size and nature, is the better game to play on low-end devices.

Note: PUBG Mobile Lite is banned in various countries, including India. Users are requested not to play the game and adhere to the laws.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha