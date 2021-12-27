COD Mobile Season 11 themed event brings Zero-Flocked and more rewards for free

COD Mobile Season 11 is live, and players can explore all the new content that has been added to the game with the latest update. From a brand new Battle Pass with 50 tiers of exclusive content to new Featured events, there is a lot for players to explore in the new winter-themed COD Mobile season.

A new themed event has also been launched, and players can play to unlock a ton of free rewards. Every season a themed event is added to the game, and free-to-play players have the time of their life as they can simply grind the game and get tons of free rewards.

In Season 11, COD Mobile added the Ho-Ho Hot Drops event, and players can get winter-themed cosmetics, including weapon blueprints and operator skins, for free by grinding it.

How to get the rewards Ho-Ho Hot Drops event in COD Mobile Season 11

The objective of this new event is quite simple. Players must grind in multiplayer or Battle Royale mode to earn points that will accumulate and unlock the rewards in the list one by one. The highest reward that players can get by grinding is the CR 56 AMAX epic weapon blueprint. However, there is another reward for players to unlock, and that is the Zero-Flocked operator skin.

To unlock the Zero-Flocked operator skin, players will have to unlock a code first. This code will open once players have accumulated 3000 plus points from grinding. After the six-digit code is unlocked, players need to drop into Battle Royale and unlock the safe on the map by typing in that code. Once that is done, they will receive the Zero-Flocked skin after they exit the match.

This mode is available in the game for a limited time, and players only have until January 6, 2021, to complete the grind and unlock all the rewards in the list. Playing Battle Royale mode grants more points than multiplayer if players can get to the top ten in the match.

