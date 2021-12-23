COD Mobile Season 11: New multiplayer mode Snowball Scuffle

COD Mobile Season 11 is winter themed and it has introduced a new multiplayer mode to fit the holiday spirit in the game. Like the holiday mode Prop Hunt, this new multiplayer mode has players throwing snowballs at each other. Snowball Scuffle is live on COD Mobile and players can earn multiple free rewards for playing this mode in Season 11.

Call of Duty: Mobile @PlayCODMobile

✅Playable snowmen ☃️

✅Unlimited snowballs ⚾️❄️

✅Fun for everyone 👍



🆕MP mode Snowball Scuffle comes to #CODMobile later today 12/21 at 4 pm (PST) Drop your weapons and get ready to deck the halls in a new Winter themed Multiplayer mode with: ✅Playable snowmen ☃️✅Unlimited snowballs ⚾️❄️✅Fun for everyone 👍

Snowball Scuffle is a themed mode and will be available for a limited time. It is also part of this week's Clan War missions and therefore, players will find themselves in tough competition with other clanmates trying to stack up heavily on points for Clan Wars.

How to play Snowball Scuffle in COD Mobile Season 11

In this new mode, players will only have snowballs as weapons. It is a troll mode and is meant to be played out in a festive mood. Snowballs can kill players in two or three shots, depending on where they are hit. Headshots grant more damage than lower body or limb shots.

Snowball Scuffle is similar to the Grind mode, where players eliminate opponents and collect their tags. These tags need to be deposited in the map in two points, A and B. Players who kill multiple enemies will accumulate a lot of tags, but they can be taken away if the player is killed before the tags are deposited.

In Snowball Scuffle, the tags will be in the shape of a snowman. Furthermore, players will also get gift drops that they can open to find Snowball War-machines to spam snowballs at enemies for a short period. The first team to reach the total score will win the match. This mode only takes place on the new themed maps, Nuketown Russia and Holiday Raid.

Since it is a limited period, players will have to grind this mode for the remaining days to earn all the free rewards associated with it. Locus camo and other free cosmetics are available in the Featured Events section that COD Mobile players can unlock by playing Snowball Scuffle.

Edited by Srijan Sen