COD Mobile Season 11: New map 'Icebreaker' will bring underwater combat to multiplayer

COD Mobile Season 11 is live and players can expect a new map to be launched in the game very soon. The latest map coming to COD Mobile is Icebreaker and has been announced officially on the game's social media handles. Interestingly, this is not a new COD Mobile map, but an old one from Black Ops 4. However, the best part about the Icebreaker map is the water dynamics that COD Mobile players will experience for the very first time in multiplayer.

Call of Duty: Mobile @PlayCODMobile

🗺 A new location has been identified for your next mission!



🧊 Icebreaker is coming to ☀❄ The calm before the storm...🗺 A new location has been identified for your next mission!🧊 Icebreaker is coming to #CODMobile later this week as a part of the next new season! ☀❄ The calm before the storm...🗺 A new location has been identified for your next mission!🧊 Icebreaker is coming to #CODMobile later this week as a part of the next new season! https://t.co/UXrpjdokpj

Below is the description of the upcoming Icebreaker map as provided in the official blog by Activision:

First seen in Call of Duty®: Black Ops 4, Icebreaker centers battle in and around a long-lost nuclear submarine stranded in the Arctic. Tough it out in the frigid air of this medium-sized map, or try your luck on the sub’s icy decks where combat ensues at every turn. And when the fighting gets hectic, dive into the water to make a detour and flank the enemy threat.

Land and water gameplay on Icebreaker map later this week in COD Mobile

The Icebreaker map in COD Mobile will introduce warfare in the water for the first time in the multiplayer mode. As a new mechanic in the game, players will certainly have to adapt to it as the land and water gunfight mechanics will be slightly different.

The battle royale mode already has this mechanic and players can fire weapons from above the surface while swimming. They can also fire weapons underwater. The bullet drop-off changes slightly and it becomes difficult to hit targets underwater. It is unknown whether the multiplayer gameplay will be different or the same.

The Chinese version of the game already has Icebreaker on the roster and players have already experienced the map on COD Mobile. The water is predominantly located in the half submerged submarine, which is central to the map.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Icebreaker map will be released later this week on COD Mobile and players can expect a solitary playlist for the map. The multiplayer experience will certainly be unique and players might also get to see the map on the ranked roster if the reviews are positive.

Edited by Atul S