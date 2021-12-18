COD Mobile Season 11: All items in free and paid Battle Pass

COD Mobile Season 11 is here, and players can explore the brand new season, 'Final Snow.' This new season has added a ton of new content, including a brand new Battle Pass with 50 tiers of exclusive content for players to unlock.
There are also new challenges, balance changes, new weapons, and a lot more for players to explore in Season 11 of COD Mobile.
The new Season 11 Battle Pass has 50 tiers, of which some are free and can be unlocked by all players in the game. Others can only be unlocked by purchasing the premium pass in exchange for COD Points.
Premium Pass holders will unlock four exclusive operator skins, five epic weapon blueprints, emotes, stickers, avatars, and much more.
Unlock new items for free in COD Mobile Season 11 Battle Pass
COD Mobile players will unlock the new PKM weapon in the free tier 21 of the Battle Pass. However, there are no epic blueprints available for that weapon to be used for free. Free-to-play players can grind out the completionist camos for the new PKM LMG by completing missions in multiplayer matches.
Free Battle Pass
Below are all the items players can unlock for free from the COD Mobile Season 11 Battle Pass:
- Sticker- Royal Blue
- Medic- Warm Plaid
- Smoke Grenade- Warm Plaid
- Operator Skill- Munitions Box
- Striker- Polar Light
- Scout- Warm Plaid
- New functional weapon- PKM LMG
- Ninja- Warm Plaid
- Concussion Grenade- Warm Plaid
- Charm- Hunting Horn
- Helicopter- Warm Plaid
- Holger 26- Polar Light
- Flashbang Grenade- Warm Plaid
- Pharo- Polar Light
- UL736- Polar Light
- Calling Card- Snow Shiv
Paid Battle Pass
Below are all the items players can unlock with a paid Battle Pass from COD Mobile Season 11:
- Vagr Modir- Whisper of Winter
- KN44- Frosted Spikes
- Calling Card- Winter Hunt
- Charm- Armored Snowman
- Parachute- Frozen Iron
- Tank- Frozen Iron
- Trip Mine- Frozen Iron
- Echo- Tasty Treat
- Atlas- crash
- Emote- Snow Party
- Wingsuit- Frozen Iron
- Trap Master- Frozen Iron
- MX9- Frozen Iron
- Muscle car- Frozen Iron
- Crossbow- Frozen Iron
- MSMC- Deceitful Diety
- Keagan- Huntsman
- 50 GS- Frozen Iron
- Man-O-War- Wolf's Mane
- HVK-30- Frozen Iron
- Airborne- Frozen Iron
- Backpack- Mountaineer
- Sticker- ACE
- Soap- Cliffhanger
- PKM- Boru
- Frame- Wolf's Mane
- Avatar- Wolf Mama
Furthermore, players will also get back the entire cost of the Battle Pass, and they can use it to purchase other passes in the future or invest them in lucky draws or crates.