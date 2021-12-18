COD Mobile Season 11: All items in free and paid Battle Pass

COD Mobile Season 11 is here, and players can explore the brand new season, 'Final Snow.' This new season has added a ton of new content, including a brand new Battle Pass with 50 tiers of exclusive content for players to unlock.

There are also new challenges, balance changes, new weapons, and a lot more for players to explore in Season 11 of COD Mobile.

The new Season 11 Battle Pass has 50 tiers, of which some are free and can be unlocked by all players in the game. Others can only be unlocked by purchasing the premium pass in exchange for COD Points.

Premium Pass holders will unlock four exclusive operator skins, five epic weapon blueprints, emotes, stickers, avatars, and much more.

Unlock new items for free in COD Mobile Season 11 Battle Pass

COD Mobile players will unlock the new PKM weapon in the free tier 21 of the Battle Pass. However, there are no epic blueprints available for that weapon to be used for free. Free-to-play players can grind out the completionist camos for the new PKM LMG by completing missions in multiplayer matches.

Free Battle Pass

Below are all the items players can unlock for free from the COD Mobile Season 11 Battle Pass:

Sticker- Royal Blue

Medic- Warm Plaid

Smoke Grenade- Warm Plaid

Operator Skill- Munitions Box

Striker- Polar Light

Scout- Warm Plaid

New functional weapon- PKM LMG

Ninja- Warm Plaid

Concussion Grenade- Warm Plaid

Charm- Hunting Horn

Helicopter- Warm Plaid

Holger 26- Polar Light

Flashbang Grenade- Warm Plaid

Pharo- Polar Light

UL736- Polar Light

Calling Card- Snow Shiv

Paid Battle Pass

Below are all the items players can unlock with a paid Battle Pass from COD Mobile Season 11:

Vagr Modir- Whisper of Winter

KN44- Frosted Spikes

Calling Card- Winter Hunt

Charm- Armored Snowman

Parachute- Frozen Iron

Tank- Frozen Iron

Trip Mine- Frozen Iron

Echo- Tasty Treat

Atlas- crash

Emote- Snow Party

Wingsuit- Frozen Iron

Trap Master- Frozen Iron

MX9- Frozen Iron

Muscle car- Frozen Iron

Crossbow- Frozen Iron

MSMC- Deceitful Diety

Keagan- Huntsman

50 GS- Frozen Iron

Man-O-War- Wolf's Mane

HVK-30- Frozen Iron

Airborne- Frozen Iron

Backpack- Mountaineer

Sticker- ACE

Soap- Cliffhanger

PKM- Boru

Frame- Wolf's Mane

Avatar- Wolf Mama

Furthermore, players will also get back the entire cost of the Battle Pass, and they can use it to purchase other passes in the future or invest them in lucky draws or crates.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha