COD Mobile Season 11: How to unlock the new secondary D13-Sector

COD Mobile players have a new secondary weapon to grab in Season 11 and it is the D13-Sector from Black Ops. It's a unique weapon that is unlike anything COD Mobile players have used in multiplayer or battle royale matches since the launch of the game.

The D13-Sector has been added to the game and needs to be unlocked as part of the Seasonal events. Players who purchase weapons from lucky draws and crates can wait for the legendary drop to happen later this week and save the grind for later. Free-to-play players will have to manually unlock the weapon by completing a few challenges.

An overview of the D13-Sector in COD Mobile Season 11

D13-Sector is a secondary weapon in Season 11 that shoots disks out of a launcher. Therefore, it comes under the launcher category and has the capability to kill with a single shot. The D13-Sector could kill multiple enemies in a collateral manner in Black Ops. However, the D13-Sector in COD Mobile does not inherit this feature from the original game. It can cause explosive damage to a nearby enemy but will only kill a single enemy per shot.

It has a base fire-rate of 22, mobility of 60 and control of 30. The range stat is not an impressive one, coming in at only 60, which suggests that the weapon has a bullet drop-off making the accuracy low at longer ranges.

All missions to unlock the D13-Sector in COD Mobile Season 11

COD Mobile players will find these challenges listed under the 'Disc of Doom' Seasonal event in Season 11:

Land in Bus Station three times in Battle Royale matches Kill 10 enemies at Bus Station in Battle Royale matches Use Armor plates 5 times in Battle Royale matches Open three Airdrops in Battle Royale matches Kill 10 enemies with a customized weapon from your loadout in Battle Royale matches Place in the Top Three in Battle Royale matches once

Complete all the missions given above to successfully unlock the D13-Sector secondary weapon in COD Mobile Season 11. Since it is a Seasonal event, these missions will be available until the end of the current season, after which they will be replaced.

