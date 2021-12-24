COD Mobile: Best loadout for the PKM LMG in Season 11

COD Mobile Season 11 is live and players can explore all the winter and holiday themed content that has been launched in-game. A brand new Battle Pass with 50 tiers along with exclusive events for all players has been added to the game. Players can unlock a ton of rewards from events and stack up their inventories for the last time in 2021.

Along with other new Season 11 content, two new weapons have been introduced to COD Mobile. D13-Sector is a secondary weapon from Black Ops and players can pair it with the new primary weapon, PKM LMG.

COD Mobile has been generous towards players in the LMG department lately, but none of the LMGs have been able to secure a concrete spot in the meta owing to the fact that they are bulky and slow weapons.

PKM LMG in COD Mobile Season 11: An overview

PKM LMG can be unlocked for free from the Battle Pass by progressing to Tier 21. An Epic blueprint for the same is available to premium pass holders on Tier 50. COD Mobile players can also unlock the legendary version of the PKM from the Crueltide Draw that was added to the game today.

PKM is very similar to RPD in design and dynamics. Both feature a long barrel and a huge magazine with heavy rounds. The damage of the PKM is slightly higher than the RPD but it has a lower fire-rate and mobility.

The parameters of the weapon can be changed by using the right attachments. Players can build it out for aggressive gameplay, but the best use of the PKM comes by holding down power positions and eliminating enemies by spawn trapping them.

Best PKM loadout in Season 11 'Final Snow'

PKM exhibits considerable weapon shake and that might become difficult to control after a few initial shots. However, with the right attachments and practice, players will be able to pick up on the accuracy with a 200 round magazine.

The loadout given below is one of the best and will increase mobility and use the base magazine capacity to neutralize the range of the weapon.

Barrel- MIP Light

Stock- No Stock

Laser- OWC Laser Tactical

Underbarrel- Strike Foregrip

Rear Grip- Stippled Grip Tape

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha