COD Mobile: Best loadout for Swordfish in Season 10

COD Mobile Season 10 introduced a ton of balance changes, and players have shifted to a new meta after the deadly MX9 and Shorty duo broke the game in Season 8. However, the tides have shifted and the Type 25 is the new overpowered weapon in the game. COD Mobile has also buffed up a number of other weapons and their attachments.

However, the meta is open to experimentation and players will notice that multiple weapons are making a statement in ranked matches. Type 25 might be at the top of the heap, but other new weapons like the Swordfish and M13 are highly dynamic. The Type 25 lacks significant magazine capacity, which makes it difficult for new players to adapt. Both Swordfish and M13, however, make up for this problem.

Swordfish in Season 10 of COD Mobile: An overview

The Swordfish received a major buff in Season 10. The base magazine size of the weapon was increased considerably. Furthermore, the damage output in a single burst was also increased. Additionally, Halberd magazine also received a major buff. This makes the Swordfish a competitive weapon in COD Mobile Season 10.

Below are the official patch notes for Swordfish for COD Mobile Season 10:

Increased mag size from 44 to 52

Decreased burst interval

Halberd mag

Increased mag size from 40 to 50

Increased chest+arms damage from 24 to 26

The Halberd magazine makes the weapon a five-burst while the base magazine is a four-burst variant. Nonetheless, payers might prefer Halberd because of the damage multipliers it provides.

High accuracy Swordfish MK2 loadout in Season 10

The loadout given below will use the Halberd magazine to amplify the accuracy and control of Swordfish. Furthermore, the range will also increase exponentially. This will allow players to take fights in range and hold lanes in ranked matches.

High accuracy Swordfish MK2 loadout in Season 10 with Halberd magazine (Image via COD Mobile)

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Barrel - OWC ranger

Stock - OWC Skeleton Stock

Laser - OWC Laser Tactical

Ammunition - Halberd magazine

Rear Grip - Granulated Grip Tape

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee