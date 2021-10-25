COD Mobile: Best loadout for Swordfish in Season 9

COD Mobile Season 9 is live and players are exploring all the new content that has been added to celebrate Halloween in the game. There is a brand new Battle Pass with 50 tiers of exclusive content and multiple events from which players can get multiple free rewards.

The Battle Pass also has a new weapon, the Swordfish burst rifle that players can unlock for free by reaching tier 21 of the Pass. There is also an epic blueprint for Swordfish available in tier 50 of the Battle Pass but only owners of the premium pass will be able to unlock it.

Call of Duty: Mobile @PlayCODMobile ❓ Have you tried out the new weapon, Swordfish?

💥 Burst into action with this new Assault Rifle🔓 Unlock at tier 21 of this season's new Battle Pass now! ❓ Have you tried out the new weapon, Swordfish?

💥 Burst into action with this new Assault Rifle🔓 Unlock at tier 21 of this season's new Battle Pass now! https://t.co/MbYtGx8jC7

Swordfish is a unique burst rifle that was first released in Call of Duty Black Ops 4 and was quite popular in multiplayer due to its low recoil.

Swordfish in COD Mobile Season 9: An overview

Swordfish in COD Mobile Season 9 is a four burst weapon and the base weapon has multiple attachments that can be used to enhance its performance according to the choice of the player. The most eye-catching part of the Swordfish is its optics. Instead of base ironsight, the gun comes with a tactical scope. COD Mobile players will find the optic similar to the 1.5x tactical optic available in COD Mobile Battle Royale.

The base damage output of the weapon is 24 and it has a fire rate of 71. The Swordfish has a range of 46 and is best for medium range gunfights. This weapon is meant to be played passively as it will fail to counter fast weapons like the MX9 and AS-VAL. The weapon can be tweaked to multiple different builds in the Gunsmith to fit the playstyle of different players.

Best Swordfish loadout in COD Mobile

In the build given below, the Halbred magazine has been used to enhance the range, accuracy and control of the weapon. However, this will also change the weapon from a four burst weapon to a five burst. The damage output of the weapon will drop by one count to 23.

Also Read

Barrel - MIP Light

- MIP Light Laser - OWC Laser Tactical

- OWC Laser Tactical Underbarrel - Strike Foregrip

- Strike Foregrip Ammunition - Halberg Magazine

- Halberg Magazine Rear Grip - Stippled Grip Tape

The weapon is definitely not meta in the game as of now but may prove to be dangerous with the above build as the accuracy allows players to spray with almost negligible recoil. Players can also swap in the Halberg magazine to enjoy the four-shot killing ability.

Edited by Danyal Arabi