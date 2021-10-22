×
COD Mobile Season 9 patch notes: Weapon balance changes in multiplayer

The Patch Notes for Season 9 update are out and a lot of weapons have received balance changes in COD Mobile (Image via Activision)
The Patch Notes for Season 9 update are out and a lot of weapons have received balance changes in COD Mobile (Image via Activision)
Avhinandan Chakraborty
ANALYST
Modified Oct 22, 2021 04:55 AM IST
COD Mobile Season 9 is officially live and so are the balance changes for multiple weapons that came with this update. Season 8 saw the rise of the MX9 and the Holger-26 as unchallenged rulers of the multiplayer modes, followed closely by the CR-56 AMAX (M67 ammo), AS-VAL, M13 and Fennec.

Season 9 Patch Notes seems to dictate a change to the ruling meta but unfortunately, the devs have not touched the Holger 26 LMG, meaning it will continue to dominate the multiplayer scene.

Some forgotten weapons have also been picked up this season and players might see a new meta brewing if the nerfs to the previous season's alpha are significant enough.

Official COD Mobile multiplayer patch notes: All weapon nerfs and buffs

The following patch notes have been sourced from the official community update posted by COD Mobile developers on the game's social media handles. The community update also covers the entire content roadmap for COD Mobile Season 9.

COD Mobile Season 9 Patch Notes

CR-56 AMAX (M67 Ammo)

  • Reduced range: Short range distance reduced from 36m to 30m，medium range distance reduced from 51m to 42.5m
  • Reduced the damage to upper arms from 62 to 48
  • Slightly increased vertical recoil

M13

General

  • ADS Movement Speed increased from 0.6 to 0.65
  • Reload time reduced from 3s to 2.5s
  • MP Basic Bullet Speed increased from 600 to 900

Heavy Long Barrel

  • Movement Speed adjusted from -4% -> -2%

300 RTC 30 Round Reload

  • Replaced bullet speed increase with silencer effect
  • ADS Speed adjusted from -8% to -3%

300 RTC Double Stack 40 Round Reload

  • Replaced bullet speed increase with silencer effect
  • New Effect: Reload Speed +10%
  • Movement Speed adjusted from -2% to -1%

KN44

General

  • Reduce the basic horizontal recoil
  • Initial hipfire bullet spread reduced by 13%
  • Increased damage to arms from 26 to 28
  • Increased damage to chest from 28 to 31
  • Increased damage to head from 31 to 33

OWC Marksman

  • Vertical Recoil adjusted from -3.2% to -8%

OWC Ranger

  • Vertical Recoil adjusted from -3.2% to -6%

MIP Strike Stock

  • Vertical Recoil adjusted from -3.2% to -8%

LMG balance changes

Chopper

  • Short range distance without any attachment adjusted from 10 to 14

UL736

General

  • Base damage adjusted from 25-22-20-19 to 28-24-20-19
  • Movement Speed adjusted from 1.04 to 1.06
  • ADS Time adjusted from 0.448 to 0.4

50 Round Reload

  • Movement Speed adjusted from -1% to -1.5%

60 Round Reload

  • Movement Speed adjusted from -1.5% to -2.5%

S36

  • Reduced recoil when not using any attachments

The Battle Royale balance changes have seen nerfs go down to the MX9 and SKS, both weapons which were on top of the COD Mobile meta in the previous season.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
