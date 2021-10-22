COD Mobile Season 9 patch notes: Weapon balance changes in multiplayer

COD Mobile Season 9 is officially live and so are the balance changes for multiple weapons that came with this update. Season 8 saw the rise of the MX9 and the Holger-26 as unchallenged rulers of the multiplayer modes, followed closely by the CR-56 AMAX (M67 ammo), AS-VAL, M13 and Fennec.

Season 9 Patch Notes seems to dictate a change to the ruling meta but unfortunately, the devs have not touched the Holger 26 LMG, meaning it will continue to dominate the multiplayer scene.

Call of Duty: Mobile @PlayCODMobile

📣 Check out the very first Community Update for this season's new launch!👀 See here 👉 🌫🎃 Welcome to Season 9: Nightmare!📣 Check out the very first Community Update for this season's new launch!👀 See here 👉 bit.ly/CODM-CU-10-20-… 🆕 New season has launched and is live now to play in #CODMobile 🌫🎃 Welcome to Season 9: Nightmare!

📣 Check out the very first Community Update for this season's new launch!👀 See here 👉 bit.ly/CODM-CU-10-20-…🆕 New season has launched and is live now to play in #CODMobile! https://t.co/o4WjOosf5p

Some forgotten weapons have also been picked up this season and players might see a new meta brewing if the nerfs to the previous season's alpha are significant enough.

Official COD Mobile multiplayer patch notes: All weapon nerfs and buffs

The following patch notes have been sourced from the official community update posted by COD Mobile developers on the game's social media handles. The community update also covers the entire content roadmap for COD Mobile Season 9.

COD Mobile Season 9 Patch Notes

CR-56 AMAX (M67 Ammo)

Reduced range: Short range distance reduced from 36m to 30m，medium range distance reduced from 51m to 42.5m

Reduced the damage to upper arms from 62 to 48

Slightly increased vertical recoil

M13

General

ADS Movement Speed increased from 0.6 to 0.65

Reload time reduced from 3s to 2.5s

MP Basic Bullet Speed increased from 600 to 900

Heavy Long Barrel

Movement Speed adjusted from -4% -> -2%

300 RTC 30 Round Reload

Replaced bullet speed increase with silencer effect

ADS Speed adjusted from -8% to -3%

300 RTC Double Stack 40 Round Reload

Replaced bullet speed increase with silencer effect

New Effect: Reload Speed +10%

Movement Speed adjusted from -2% to -1%

KN44

General

Reduce the basic horizontal recoil

Initial hipfire bullet spread reduced by 13%

Increased damage to arms from 26 to 28

Increased damage to chest from 28 to 31

Increased damage to head from 31 to 33

OWC Marksman

Vertical Recoil adjusted from -3.2% to -8%

OWC Ranger

Vertical Recoil adjusted from -3.2% to -6%

MIP Strike Stock

Vertical Recoil adjusted from -3.2% to -8%

LMG balance changes

Chopper

Short range distance without any attachment adjusted from 10 to 14

UL736

General

Base damage adjusted from 25-22-20-19 to 28-24-20-19

Movement Speed adjusted from 1.04 to 1.06

ADS Time adjusted from 0.448 to 0.4

50 Round Reload

Movement Speed adjusted from -1% to -1.5%

60 Round Reload

Movement Speed adjusted from -1.5% to -2.5%

S36

Also Read

Reduced recoil when not using any attachments

The Battle Royale balance changes have seen nerfs go down to the MX9 and SKS, both weapons which were on top of the COD Mobile meta in the previous season.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul