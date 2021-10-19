COD Mobile officially teases first look at Legendary Gunzo; leaks reveal entire draw

COD Mobile Season 9 is about to be released and the base update has already dropped in the game. Players will have to download some of the resources, new maps, operator skins and more.

COD Mobile Season 9 'Nightmare' is Halloween-themed and players are definitely in for a treat as the brand new Battle Pass and events this season will be filled with Halloween-themed cosmetics of all kinds.

However, the biggest attraction will definitely be the Gunzo legendary character that is coming out in Season 9 and if the rumors are right, this intimidating skin will be in collaboration with DC Comics. COD Mobile has shared an official first look at the legendary new skin.

Other than the legendary character, players will also see Billy the Puppet from the Saw movie franchise make its way into the game in this season of eerie festivities.

Dataminers reveal entire upcoming Legendary Gunzo lucky draw in COD Mobile

Thanks to multiple COD Mobile dataminers, players are now able to get an early look at the upcoming legendary Gunzo-Devil Jester skin. All the perks that the owners of this skin will apparently possess have also been leaked.

As is customary with any legendary skin, players will have a custom kill counter on the wrists of the character. Along with that, there is a custom landing stance that players will only be able to view in Battle Royale mode.

There are multiple custom voice lines and a special custom melee weapon that will be attached to the character's hand. Readers can take a look at all the perks in the video below.

According to the official promotional image, Gunzo is holding the new Thumper secondary weapon, which will be getting a legendary version in the same draw that releases the upcoming legendary character.

🧟‍♂️CODM - NIGHTMARE🧟‍♂️ @CodmJoe The upcoming Legendary Gunzo Character will appear with a Legendary skin for the Thumper in the next Season 9 #CallofDutyMobile The upcoming Legendary Gunzo Character will appear with a Legendary skin for the Thumper in the next Season 9 #CallofDutyMobile https://t.co/3oNfmZPtl3

Players can also expect an epic Man-O-War blueprint, epic emote, avatar, tank skin and more in the Devil Jester draw in COD Mobile Season 9. This will definitely be a sought after skin in the game as players have witnessed in the past with other legendary characters, but the possibility of a collaboration with the Batman comics might certainly make Gunzo the best of the lot.

