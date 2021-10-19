Billy the Puppet comes to COD Mobile in a unique Halloween collaboration with SAW 

COD Mobile has published a video featuring Billy the Puppet from the SAW franchise and players can expect the spooky skin to be the star of the Halloween update after it drops in three days.

COD Mobile players have already gotten a first look at some of the major fresh content that will be added to the game next season. Season 9 of COD Mobile will celebrate Halloween, one of the most eventful times of the year in the game as players get to try a variety of spooky modes and maps.

Call of Duty: Mobile @PlayCODMobile 👍 And of course we can’t forget about this one.🎃 Halloween Standoff is returning for the next season of #CODMobile . A surprise mystery lies ahead… 👍 And of course we can’t forget about this one.🎃 Halloween Standoff is returning for the next season of #CODMobile. A surprise mystery lies ahead… https://t.co/4d2jo9OkSB

COD Mobile Season 9 will be known as "Nightmare" and there will be a host of new content awaiting players when the update drops. Furthermore, COD Mobile has been coming up with a ton of new collaborations of late. Players have been teased about the first of many such tie-ins that are expected to be released in Season 9.

Billy the Puppet is coming in a lucky draw in COD Mobile Season 9

Activision announced in its press release regarding the Halloween update in COD Mobile that the Billy the Puppet skin is coming to the game, thanks to a collaboration with Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures, who are behind the popular horror franchise SAW.

Players will be able to acquire Billy the Puppet from a lucky draw in COD Mobile Season 9. The legendary weapon in the draw has not been revealed yet (Image via Activision)

This won't be the first time that Call of Duty players will be getting a chance to drop in as Billy the Puppet. Call of Duty Warzone released the same skin back in Halloween 2020, among other cosmetics. Since a lot of Warzone skins have been making their debuts in the mobile title recently, COD Mobile players can likely expect skins from horror franchises like The Texas Chainsaw Massacre to be released in the game at some point in the future.

Since the skin will be part of a lucky draw, players can expect the odds of pulling it early to be quite low. Nonetheless, Billy will definitely be a standout operator skin in the game that most players will be tempted to pull from the store.

