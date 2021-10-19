COD Mobile Season 9: New Operator Skill TAK-5

COD Mobile Season 9 is almost here, and players are getting the first look at all the new items coming in the Halloween themed season. COD Mobile recently posted about the new map Sawmill and the two new weapons that players will unlock next season.

Parsa Koolaji @parsa_koolaji Everything new or returning next season in CoD Mobile:

1. M79 (launcher/ special) probably in the battle pass

2. TAK-5 Speicllist in the battlepass

3. Undead siege returns

4. Hovec Sawmill from MW2019 and Halloween standoff.

Furthermore, there are also new operator skills and battle royale classes that are coming to COD Mobile. TAK-5 and Pumped are getting added to the respective rosters in COD Mobile Season 9. In Season 7, the players unlocked Rewind and Kinetic Armor which has become quite popular in multiplayer.

Season 8 did not witness any new additions in these sections, and finally, in Season 9, players will be able to explore more new game mechanics. Furthermore, these changes will take place on the new battle royale map, Blackout.

New multiplayer operator skill in COD Mobile: TAK- 5

TAK-5 comes from Call of Duty Black Ops 4 and is a Specialist skill in that title. It is exclusive to only one operator in Black Ops 4, but that will not be the case in COD Mobile. COD Mobile does not have an operator-specific skill mechanic, and all players who unlock the scorestreak from the free Battle Pass can use the skill in multiplayer matches.

🆕 New operator skill, TAK 5 deploying in the new upcoming season in #CODMobile as a part of the new Battle Pass.

💪 Nurse your team back to health to help win the fight!🆕 New operator skill, TAK 5 deploying in the new upcoming season in #CODMobile as a part of the new Battle Pass. https://t.co/le5wrDdoeG

TAK-5 is a defensive skill that increases the health of the player and their teammates by 50 HP. This augmented health is shown on the top of the character's head with two extra yellow bars.

The extra health is not revived once it has been lost or the player is eliminated. Extra health only lasts for a short while if none of it is lost. Players can pair this operator skill with the Kinetic Armor in the squad to get excessive health boosts that will allow them to push deep into enemy spawns and take multiple gunfights at a time.

The utility of this operator skill will only be tested further after it is released in Season 9 of COD Mobile. With only a few days left for the update to drop, players can expect the devs to drop more insights into the upcoming content for next season.

COD Mobile Season 9 is coming October 20, 2021.

