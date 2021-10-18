COD Mobile Season 9 theme leaked along with the return of Undead Siege

COD Mobile Season 9 is right around the corner and players are getting a first look at all the new content coming next season. With unique weapons, a brand new Battle Pass, exhilarating events and a load of fresh content, COD Mobile players are ecstatic as they step out of the second anniversary season.

Season 9 will be the time to celebrate Halloween in-game. COD Mobile has already announced a new map along with the imminent return of Halloween Standoff.

The two maps will both feature night-time, keeping in line with the season's spooky theme.

The theme for COD Mobile Season 9 has been revealed

The Chinese version of the game has already revealed the theme for the upcoming season. Season 9 will be called 'Nightmare' and the first look poster confirms this intel.

Another leak from the Chinese server possibly reveals all the characters for next season's premium Battle Pass.

The above picture is an unconfirmed one, featuring operator skins for Scylla, Artery, Rott and Nikto. Notably, their weapons might also be included in the premium Battle Pass.

Rott seems to be holding a FR.556 epic blueprint, while a DR-H can be seen in the hands of Nikto. The other two weapons are a tad difficult to figure out. However, players can expect the Swordfish to be added to the Battle Pass.

Along with that, premium Battle Pass owners can acquire an epic tier-50 blueprint.

Undead Siege is all set to return in Season 9

Undead Siege, the revamped zombie mode in COD Mobile, was re-launched in Season 6 but wasn't available in Season 8. However, being a perfect fit for the Halloween theme, the mode is set to make a return in Season 9.

COD Mobile has announced the news on its official Twitter handle.

Also Read

Call of Duty: Mobile @PlayCODMobile

🛡 It’s time to put up those defenses again!💥 Undead Siege is returning to 🧟‍♀️🧟‍♂️ The undead are approaching.🛡 It’s time to put up those defenses again!💥 Undead Siege is returning to #CODMobile in the next season! 🧟‍♀️🧟‍♂️ The undead are approaching.

🛡 It’s time to put up those defenses again!💥 Undead Siege is returning to #CODMobile in the next season! https://t.co/Vbp7MfoBBe

With just a few days left in Season 8, players can expect more content to be revealed soon.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul