COD Mobile: Halloween Standoff set to return; end-week playlist adds Payout, Search and Destroy, and more

COD Mobile Season 8 is almost at an end and players have the latest community updates from the developers that have provided some information about how the last week of the second anniversary season will pan out.

A new playlist has been announced with fan-favorites like Payout, Search and Destroy, and Attack of the Undead making a comeback.

This season has seen some major highlights, including the release of a new battle royale map: Blackout. Interactive events like Counterattack and Anniversary Cake event also made every match on the new map a lot more fun than usual.

Standoff Halloween coming to COD Mobile in Season 9 as a part of Halloween celebration

The latest Community update also provides a first look at the new content that is coming next season. There are a lot of celebrations waiting to take place in the new season as Halloween is always a special time in COD Mobile.

From spooky events to new cosmetics that blend into the eerie theme, players can expect it all. New maps have already been announced and Standoff is all set to rock the Halloween look next season on COD Mobile.

The official post also teases a surprise is awaiting players on the map. Halloween Standoff was first added to the game back in 2019 when it was first released globally. It also commemorated the release of the legendary AK-47 Pumpkin Head, which was initially an epic blueprint; later upgraded to legendary in 2020.

With the return of this old favorite, players can expect to see modes like Prop Hunt and Kill Confirmed in the Halloween special playlist. These playlists might also have featured events tied to some rewards for all players to unlock and celebrate the spooky time of the year.

The latest COD Mobile Community update also adds that the new Payout Search and Destroy mode is back in the game. Players can enjoy it for a week before it is again removed from the featured mode playlists.

Season 9 is almost here and with the Halloween themed season, there is a lot more to look forward to; including a Clan War store refresh.

