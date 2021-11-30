COD Mobile: How to get a nuke in Season 10

COD Mobile Season 10 is live and players can explore all the new content that has been added to the game. From a new Battle Pass with 50 tiers of exclusive content to a new themed event, there is a lot to check out this season.

Players can also check out the new ranked season. There are a ton of new rewards that can be unlocked by grinding up the tiers.

M!ssAstoma 🧡🕷️🕸️ @AstomaSpiderwuf played cod mobile for once in like literally forever and i ended up dropping a nuke with just a machete on team deathmatch lmao



ez game played cod mobile for once in like literally forever and i ended up dropping a nuke with just a machete on team deathmatch lmaoez game https://t.co/C5JIaf9fiT

Every Call of Duty game allows players to earn nukes by getting killstreaks. Nuking is one of the tougher achievements in Call of Duty games. Interestingly, COD Mobile players can also nuke their enemies by going on enormous killstreaks.

Killstreaks have to be maintained with zero deaths because streaks are reset every time a player is killed.

Earn a nuke in COD Mobile Season 10 and view the new kill animation

In Season 10 of COD Mobile, players can earn a nuke by getting 20 kills in a row. However, these 20 kills have to be with a primary or secondary weapon. Coupled with that, scorestreak kills and operator skill kills are not counted in the nuke killstreak.

However, grenades, sticky grenades, trophy systems, trip mines and other lethal equipment kills are counted in the streak.

While kills from operator skills like Death Machine and Equalizer are not counted in nuke streaks, players can use defensive operator skills to get kills with primary or secondary weapons.

There is no easy way to get a nuke in COD Mobile. However, players can always practice harder to try and secure a kill streak large enough to secure a nuke in the game.

COD Mobile players should always remember that playing slow and passive is the most secure way to grant easy nukes in the game. Playing aggressively will force players to dive into heavy fire and that will make them susceptible to elimination.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Re-spawn game modes are the best multiplayer modes to earn nukes easily. Domination and Hardpoint are better than Team Deathmatch as they take longer to conclude. COD Mobile players cannot earn nukes in Search and Destroy.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul