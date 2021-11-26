COD Mobile: How to earn Eagle Eye medal in Season 10

COD Mobile players have a lot of free cosmetics to choose from in Season 10: Shadows Return. Most of the free cosmetics come from Seasonal and Featured events that are added to the game periodically. Featured events rotate out every week while Seasonal events are available throughout the entire season.

In the COD Mobile Seasonal event, "BR Supremacy" players have a mission to unlock the Eagle Eye medal. There are tons of medals in COD Mobile and they are divided among the three modes: Multiplayer, Battle Royale and Zombies mode- which is now known as Undead Siege.

Players must play Battle Royale matches to complete missions in "BR Supremacy" and unlock the free Charly operator skin. The Eagle Eye medal can also be unlocked in Battle Royale mode.

Quickly unlock the Eagle Eye medal in COD Mobile Season 10 with the following tips

Before players can unlock the medal, they have to know how to get it in the first place. Eagle Eye medal can be unlocked on COD Mobile by getting a kill in Battle Royale mode from 75 meters or more away, with a weapon that does not have a scope. Do note that players can get this medal in Warfare mode. They have to complete this task in Blackout or Isolated maps in COD Mobile.

Getting a kill on an enemy further than 75 meters or more without a scope is not an easy task. However, players can complete the task relatively quickly by following the tips given below:

1) Play in the solo lobby where there is a chance of getting multiple AI bots. These bots are easier to kill than a real enemy, making the challenge a lot easier to complete.

2) Use an SKS or any other marksman rifle, which deal a ton of damage at long ranges. If players are not comfortable using marksman rifles, they can try LMGs, as these weapons have a huge magazine size.

3) Mark an enemy after spotting them in the distance to confirm that they are 75 meters or further away. This will help players complete the challenge quickly, instead of taking long range fights the entire game.

4) Try to get kills with weapons from the loadout drop that have a more accurate build, instead of the ones from the floor and crate loots.

The Eagle Eye medal will pop up on the screen once it has been unlocked and players can view how many medals they have in their achievement profile from the main menu.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider