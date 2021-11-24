COD Mobile: How to unlock Charly- Green Marble operator skin

The COD Mobile Season 10 update brings a lot of free content that players can redeem by completing challenges in the game. There are multiple featured events, Seasonal events, free Battle Pass tiers and more for players to explore this season and unlock skins and cosmetics to load up their inventory.

Charly has a new avatar this season, as COD Mobile has launched a new Charly-Green Marble operator skin that players can unlock from Seasonal challenges in Season 10.

This is one of the first Green Marble skins that has been released this season. Players can expect more and more of the same skin to be added gradually as rewards in featured events and seasonal events as the season progresses.

All missions to unlock Charly- Green Marble for free in COD Mobile Season 10

Players can locate the "BR Supremacy" event under the Seasonal events tag from the main menu. Players will have to play COD Mobile's Battle Royale mode to complete the challenges that unlock this operator skin in COD Mobile. Players will be able to equip this character skin in every lobby, including the Undead Siege, which might reopen in Season 11.

Below are all the missions in the "BR Supremacy" Seasonal event in COD Mobile Season 10:

1) Land in Pipeline three times in battle Royale matches

2) Kill 10 enemies in Pipeline in Battle Royale matches

3) Earn the Damage dealer medal in Battle Royale matches twice

4) Kill 15 enemies at least 35 meters away in Battle Royale matches

5) Kill 5 enemies with snipers in Battle Royale matches

6) Earn the Eagle Eye medal once in Battle Royale matches

Players will find most of the challenges straightforward. The easiest way to complete Battle Royale missions is by playing solo matches, as most lobbies have a ton of bots or AI players present. They are easier to kill and players will find it relatively easy to meet the mission requirements. Desparado class skill might help with clutching tense moments in these matches.

