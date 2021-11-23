COD Mobile: How to get Relentless medal in Season 10

COD Mobile players can earn a ton of medals by playing various modes in the game. While medals only pop up on the screen from time to time, they hold a lot of value while completing various in-game events. Medals are awarded to players as a result of their performance in a match, which is where they can showcase their skills in gunfight, and objective gameplay.

COD Mobile players can earn a total of 86 medals. Among these, 43 medals can be earned in multiplayer mode, 27 in battle royale, and the last 16 in Zombie mode, better known as Undead Siege in Season 10. Relentless is one of the multiplayer medals and is relatively hard to achieve. It is a kill streak medal which means players will have to get a ton of kills and stay alive to secure it.

Secure a Relentless medal easily in COD Mobile with these few tips

Players are awarded the Relentless medal in COD Mobile for going on a 20 kill streak. Players will see the Relentless icon pop up once they get 20 kills in a multiplayer match.

However, the Relentless medal is different from the Nuclear medal, which COD Mobile players get when they unlock the nuke in a match. While both require 20 kills to be unlocked, the nuke is awarded for 20 gun-only kills. Relentless medal, on the other hand, can be unlocked by getting 20 kills in any form. This includes scorestreaks and operator kills.

Below are a few tips to secure a Relentless medal easily in COD Mobile Season 10:

1) Use scorestreaks that can kill players individually. Sentry Gun, HIVE, Napalm, Orbital Strike, Predator Missile, and Cluster Strike can all do wonders to add to the kill count.

2) Use defensive operator skills like Defender, Kinetic Armor, and TAK-5 to get out of hairy situations.

3) Take gunfights on headglitches. It gets difficult to shoot players if only the head is showing. However, be aware of snipers and do not push them without appropriate cover.

4) Lastly, keep moving and rotating from one position to another. It is easier to pick a camping target by throwing tactical and lethal grenades. Instead, add an element of surprise and use the entire map to one's advantage.

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

