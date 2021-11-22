COD Mobile: Best loadout for Type 25 in Season 10

COD Mobile Season 10 is live, and this season has changed the meta by nerfing the MX9 and the Shorty. Many weapons that were mediocre in the past have been buffed now. One of the weapons that received a major buff was Type 25 assault rifle. Type 25 is an old weapon in COD Mobile and was first released when the game launched two years ago.

The weapon has totally taken over the meta in the first week since the launch of Season 10. Players are using it in every mode in ranked matches. There are a few downsides to using Type 25, but with the major boost received in the latest update, the assault rifle is very dynamic and has a ridiculous time to kill (TTK).

Type 25 in Season 10 of COD Mobile: An overview

Type 25 received a major buff this season, and since then, it has been practically unchallenged in the meta. M13 and CBR4 are both in the top tier of the meta, but with the insane TTK in close range for the Type 25, this assault rifle can easily counter SMGs.

These are all the buffs that were given to Type 25 as mentioned in the official patch notes for COD Mobile Season 10:

Shadows Return:

Increased fire rate

Increased base lower torso-abdomen damage from 24 to 26

Stopping Power Round:

Adjusted recoil

Increased damage to 28 base damage and 30 upper chest damage

Removed reload speed penalty

The only disadvantage of using Type 25 is the small magazine size and recoil. With 30 bullets in a magazine, it might sometimes get a bit hairy while dealing with multiple enemies. Furthermore, the recoil can get a bit difficult to control in longer ranges in COD Mobile.

Best Type 25 loadout to equip in Season 10

The loadout given below will buff up Type 25's damage, range, and accuracy, making the assault rifle a bit easier to control and spray enemies at all ranges. It uses the Stopping Power reload, which also received a buff of its own, and altogether this loadout will slay enemies with ease.

The iron-sight in Type 25 is not that great. Therefore, the red dot has been added. However, it is a personal preference, and COD Mobile players can remove it according to their choice.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Barrel- MIP Extended Light Barrel

Optic- Red Dot Sight 1

Rear Grip- Granulated Grip Tape

Ammunition- Stopping Power Reload

Laser- OWC Laser Tactical

Stay updated with latest Genshin Impact news, leaks, and more via our Twitter handle!

Edited by Yasho Amonkar