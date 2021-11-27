COD Mobile World Championships 2021 West Finals: Teams, format, prize pool distribution, and where to watch 

The COD Mobile World Championship 2021 will start on December 4. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the tournament has been converted into an online affair. In order to reduce latency, it is divided into two regions: East and West.

The Western finals consist of four teams from three regions each (Europe, North America, and LATAM) and will be held from December 4 to December 5. The tournament boasts a massive prize pool of $1 million, with the winner taking home $300k in total.

GLXYCODM @GLXYCODM



Western Finals - European and Brazil Teams will be playing from Mexico. No travel required for teams in United States and Mexico.



Eastern Finals teams will not be travelling due to Travel Restrictions.



callofduty.com/mobile/esports… #CoDMobile World Championship Stage 5 FAQs.Western Finals - European and Brazil Teams will be playing from Mexico. No travel required for teams in United States and Mexico.Eastern Finals teams will not be travelling due to Travel Restrictions. #CoDMobile World Championship Stage 5 FAQs.Western Finals - European and Brazil Teams will be playing from Mexico. No travel required for teams in United States and Mexico. Eastern Finals teams will not be travelling due to Travel Restrictions.callofduty.com/mobile/esports… https://t.co/6QmKy1fZ1z

Qualified teams for the COD Mobile World Championship West Finals

1) Natus Vincere (Europe)

2) Asylium (EU)

3) STMN Esports (EU)

4) Nova Esports (EU)

5) Tribe Gaming (North America)

6) NYSL Mayhem (NA)

7) Xplicit (NA)

8) ARP Gaming (NA)

9) Zygnus Esports (Latin America)

10) GODSENT (LATAM)

11. SKADE (LATAM)

12. Full House Gaming (LATAM)

Format of the tournament

The event is split into two stages. The first stage will be a round-robin group stage, with teams split into two groups. Only the top two teams from each group will advance to the next stage.

Western Finals Groups

Group A:

ARP Gaming

FullHouse Gaming

Nova Esports EU

Skade

STMN Esports

Xplicit

Group B:

Asylius (ex-Oxygen Esports)

Godsent

NYSL Mayhem

Natus Vincere (Ex Team Anarchy)

Tribe Gaming

Zygnus Esports

The second stage will be contested by four of the best teams in a double-elimination format. Teams that win their match progress to the next round of the winner's bracket while the losing team will be relegated to the elimination bracket. Teams will be eliminated from the tournament if they lose two matches.

Prize Pool distribution of COD Mobile WC West Finals

1st Place: $300,000

$300,000 2nd Place: $180,000

$180,000 3rd Place: $125,000

$125,000 4th Place: $75,000

$75,000 5th Place: $40,000

$40,000 6th Place: $40,000

$40,000 7th Place: $40,000

$40,000 8th Place: $40,000

$40,000 9th Place: $40,000

$40,000 10th Place: $40,000

$40,000 11th Place: $40,000

$40,000 12th Place: $40,000

The team to watch out for will be Nova Esports EU. As far as the region is concerned, they've dominated this year.

North America is dominated by Tribe Gaming. Natus Vincere entered into COD Esports by signing thr Team Anarchy roster. The team won COD Mobile WC Europe stage 4. It will be interesting to see how the tournament unfolds and which team comes out on top.

Viewer rewards and broadcasting details

Fans can win in-game rewards for predicting the winner. They will receive 10 Epic Weapon XP Cards upon submitting a prediction. In addition, every successful prediction will grant 30 epic weapons and one mythic XP card. Apart from this, fans can also win exclusive rewards by watching the stream.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The West finals will be streamed on the official COD Mobile Esports at 10:00 am EST(8:30 pm IST).

Edited by Siddharth Satish