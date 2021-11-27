COD Mobile World Championships 2021 West Finals: Teams, format, prize pool distribution, and where to watch 

The COD Mobile World Championship 2021 will start on December 4. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the tournament has been converted into an online affair. In order to reduce latency, it is divided into two regions: East and West.
The Western finals consist of four teams from three regions each (Europe, North America, and LATAM) and will be held from December 4 to December 5. The tournament boasts a massive prize pool of $1 million, with the winner taking home $300k in total.
Qualified teams for the COD Mobile World Championship West Finals
1) Natus Vincere (Europe)
2) Asylium (EU)
3) STMN Esports (EU)
4) Nova Esports (EU)
5) Tribe Gaming (North America)
6) NYSL Mayhem (NA)
7) Xplicit (NA)
8) ARP Gaming (NA)
9) Zygnus Esports (Latin America)
10) GODSENT (LATAM)
11. SKADE (LATAM)
12. Full House Gaming (LATAM)
Format of the tournament
The event is split into two stages. The first stage will be a round-robin group stage, with teams split into two groups. Only the top two teams from each group will advance to the next stage.
Western Finals Groups
Group A:
ARP Gaming
FullHouse Gaming
Nova Esports EU
Skade
STMN Esports
Xplicit
Group B:
Asylius (ex-Oxygen Esports)
Godsent
NYSL Mayhem
Natus Vincere (Ex Team Anarchy)
Tribe Gaming
Zygnus Esports
The second stage will be contested by four of the best teams in a double-elimination format. Teams that win their match progress to the next round of the winner's bracket while the losing team will be relegated to the elimination bracket. Teams will be eliminated from the tournament if they lose two matches.
Prize Pool distribution of COD Mobile WC West Finals
- 1st Place: $300,000
- 2nd Place: $180,000
- 3rd Place: $125,000
- 4th Place: $75,000
- 5th Place: $40,000
- 6th Place: $40,000
- 7th Place: $40,000
- 8th Place: $40,000
- 9th Place: $40,000
- 10th Place: $40,000
- 11th Place: $40,000
- 12th Place: $40,000
The team to watch out for will be Nova Esports EU. As far as the region is concerned, they've dominated this year.
North America is dominated by Tribe Gaming. Natus Vincere entered into COD Esports by signing thr Team Anarchy roster. The team won COD Mobile WC Europe stage 4. It will be interesting to see how the tournament unfolds and which team comes out on top.
Viewer rewards and broadcasting details
Fans can win in-game rewards for predicting the winner. They will receive 10 Epic Weapon XP Cards upon submitting a prediction. In addition, every successful prediction will grant 30 epic weapons and one mythic XP card. Apart from this, fans can also win exclusive rewards by watching the stream.
ALSO READArticle Continues below
The West finals will be streamed on the official COD Mobile Esports at 10:00 am EST(8:30 pm IST).