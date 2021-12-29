COD Mobile to launch Legendary Firebreak and D13-Sector in Season 11

COD Mobile has announced a new Legendary Character, and it is going to be a Firebreak- Basilisk skin. The skin will be launched in the 'Infernal Circle Draw' and COD Mobile has been teasing the character since yesterday.

The Firebreak Legendary Character Skin will be launched with the legendary blueprint for the D13-Sector, a new secondary in COD Mobile in Season 11. The main attraction of the draw will be the character skin, the sixth one in the game. The first female legendary character skin, Outrider, was launched only last season.

Season 11 will not see any mythic weapon drop, and that confirms a mythic weapon is coming to COD Mobile for the upcoming season.

New Firebreak skin will come with a legendary Purifier Class Skill in COD Mobile

The Infernal Circle Draw will bring other items to the game that players have not seen before. The Operator Skill Purifier is getting a legendary version in this new draw, and this will be the first operator skill with two different legendary versions.

The first legendary Purifier was launched way back in 2020 and then players could unlock it for free. It was the first legendary item that players could own in their inventories without in-game payment.

Purifier is not a meta operator skill in COD Mobile this season, but the launch of the legendary version will probably propel a few players to bring it out to flex the new version.

The initial gameplay of the upcoming legendary Purifier is out and it looks like the weapon will simply sport a new skin. The existing legendary version of the operator skill shoots water jets instead of fire.

The D13-Sector is also getting a legendary blueprint in the same draw. This new secondary weapon is also available for free in Seasonal events and players can unlock it by grinding Battle Royale mode.

The D13-Sector is not currently the meta, but it is a fun weapon to use in multiplayer, as players can bounce disks off walls to kill enemies.

The Infernal Circle Draw will be added to the game this Friday, December 31, 2021.

