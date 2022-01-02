COD Mobile Season 11: New Icebreaker map and all missions to unlock rewards

COD Mobile has launched a new map midway into Season 11 and it will be Icebreaker, as announced earlier by Activision. Icebreaker is a map from Black Ops 4 and is now inside COD Mobile where players can hop on a dedicated playlist to earn rewards.

Call of Duty: Mobile @PlayCODMobile



🧊 Icebreaker is coming to ❄ Are you ready to explore this frost covered combat zone? Get the lowdown in advance of this new Multiplayer maps' release.🧊 Icebreaker is coming to #CODMobile tomorrow 12/30 at 4 pm PST! ❄ Are you ready to explore this frost covered combat zone? Get the lowdown in advance of this new Multiplayer maps' release. 🧊 Icebreaker is coming to #CODMobile tomorrow 12/30 at 4 pm PST! https://t.co/cgItBf99LG

Icrebreaker is a three lane map with water mechanics. While this is quite common in PC and console multiplayer in the Call of Duty franchise, it is a first for COD Mobile.

There is no other map in the title where players can swim in the water and shoot at enemies. COD Mobile players could only do it in Battle Royale mode until the launch of the Icebreaker map.

Icebreaker is not available on the ranked roster and players can only play public matches on it. The available game modes are Domination, Hardpoint, Team Deathmatch and Kill Confirmed.

All missions on the Icebreaker playlist in COD Mobile Season 11

COD Mobile players can always earn free rewards whenever a new map is launched in the game. They can earn the same with the new Icebreaker map. There are a ton of rewards waiting to be unlocked in the Featured event list.

The final reward is the Outrider character skin and free-to-play players will definitely want to grab it.

Below are all the missions in the featured event for the Icebreaker map:

Play three matches from the Icebreaker 24/7 playlist Play five matches from the Icebreaker 24/7 playlist Break three enemy scorestreaks with EMP in the Icebreaker 24/7 playlist Deal 2500 damage in the the Icebreaker 24/7 playlist Kill 25 enemies in the Icebreaker 24/7 playlist Kill 50 enemies in the Icebreaker 24/7 playlist Kill 10 enemies with any SMG in the Icebreaker 24/7 playlist Kill 5 enemies with headshots in the Icebreaker 24/7 playlist Earn 15 medals in the the Icebreaker 24/7 playlist Win three matches in the Icebreaker 24/7 playlist

Also Read Article Continues below

Since it is a featured playlist, the rewards will only be available until it is live in the game. Players need to grind fast to unlock all the free rewards available from the map playlist.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul