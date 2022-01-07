COD Mobile might soon get an Urban Tracker legendary skin 

COD Mobile is approaching a yearly reset soon and it will take place in two weeks after the current season is concluded. New content, weapons, gameplay mechanics and much more are awaiting players once the update drops.

Leaks are also coming in which suggests players are getting more new mythic weapons and legendary characters.

Among the legendary characters, Urban Tracker has been leaked to be released in the game in the upcoming season. The Urban Tracker legendary skin was rumored to be launched on COD Mobile but no details were available until very recently, there was confirmation of the skin in the Chinese version of the game.

While it is still too early to post content from the upcoming season, the Chinese version often does not follow the same timeline as the global version. Therefore, there is a chance the leaks are coming from an official teaser of the upcoming skin.

Urban Tracker legendary coming with Artic .50 in COD Mobile

Based on the latest leaks about COD Mobile, the leaked Urban Tracker legendary skin might be coupled with an Arctic .50 skin. The leaks in the Chinese version show an Arctic .50 skin, but it is still unfinished, and the dataminers expect the Urban Tracker to be hooked with the sniper's legendary blueprint.

Leakers On Duty @LeakersOnDuty Legendary Artic.50's description found in files of CN Test server.

Popular COD Mobile leaker, Murda, posted a video of the official teaser along with a first look at the upcoming legendary character. A white tiger theme seems to be an ongoing vibe. Furthermore, players might be surprised by a few white themed cosmetics when the draw is finally released in the game.

The release date of this character skin is unknown but with the first look out, players can expect more intel on the legendary character drop to come soon from the devs. Season 11 'Final Snow' ends in approximately two weeks and players can expect this character to be added to the files in the next big update.

