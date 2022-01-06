COD Mobile Season 11: How to unlock new Special Ops 4- Firefrost operator skin

COD Mobile players have a new operator skin that they can unlock for free in the game. Special Ops 4 has a new variant that can be unlocked from Seasonal events. COD Mobile players are being spoiled with a ton of free items and that includes the new operator skins added in the mid-season update.

Season 11 'Final Snow' has been going smooth till now but the ranked grind is sweatier than ever. The aftermath of the World Championships has left the ranked warriors with Thumper spammers coupled with the Type-25. Nonetheless, free-to-play players will enjoy another opportunity to unlock a free character skin apart from the one available in the daily login rewards.

Special Ops-4 Firefrost can be unlocked via Seasonal Events. These events are available throughout the season and players have over two weeks left to unlock this free character skin in the game.

All missions to unlock the Special Ops-4 Firefrost skin in COD Mobile

Players can access all the missions required to unlock the Special Ops-4 skin in the game from the main menu by tapping on the 'Events' tab. Along with the free character skin, players can earn a ton of Battle Pass XP with the completion of every mission.

This contributes to the progression of the Season 11 'Final Snow' Battle Pass. They will also unlock other rewards like Credits, MW11 skin, KRM-262 camos and much more.

Below are all the missions to unlock the Special Ops-4 character skin from Seasonal events:

Play 5 multiplayer matches Kill 10 enemies with melee weapons Earn the Master Master medal twice in Battle Royale ranked matches Kill 15 enemies with the Hardline perk equipped in multiplayer matches Kill 15 enemies with the Gung-Ho perk equipped (available in the Credit Store) Deal 5000 damage in multiplayer matches Win five multiplayer matches

Also Read Article Continues below

Complete all the missions given above to unlock the Special Ops-4 operator skin and more in Season 11 of COD Mobile.

Edited by Danyal Arabi