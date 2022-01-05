COD Mobile redeem codes (January 2022)

Like how Roblox codes work, COD Mobile has an in-game code redemption system. These come out every month, so it’s important to use them as soon as possible.

The fun of redeeming codes is that anyone can use them, be it new or returning players. More importantly, COD Mobile codes can be collected for sweet goodies like gun skins, outfits, and more. And they’re completely free to use; they don’t have to be earned.

COD Mobile: Every in-game code available in January 2022

As of January 2022, there are a total of 15 COD Mobile codes available and currently active. It’s a healthy list, meaning you will have more to lose if you do not redeem them immediately. The codes are as follows:

BFOBZDUCLOZ6DBT

QVABZA5RI7ZHQ

BFQGZEBKCAZ97FP

BMRMZBZESA

ARPM3LUJ0JF97

BFOBZBAVHJGZCSK

BJMMZCZAQS

BPIBZBZ4QX

BQIBZBZJSU

CODMA473366440

CODMB846206751

BJMIZCZ9QD

CODMC753629219

Redeem these COD Mobile codes, and you’ll get a fair number of cosmetic items. Any experienced player knows how good it feels to slip your character into something stylish and cool.

At least with COD Mobile codes, the cosmetic items are free to collect.

How to redeem COD Mobile codes

Visiting the COD Mobile Redemption Center (Image via Sportskeeda)

Since there are quite a few COD Mobile codes currently active and working, it’s best to use them. The process is a bit tedious since it requires launching the game and visiting a separate site. It is far easier to have your mobile device in one hand and a computer in the other.

With both in hand, follow along with these steps to redeem codes:

Step 1: Launch Call of Duty: Mobile. Open up the profile section. It’s in the left-hand corner of the main menu. Listed on your Player Profile is a UID (user ID code).

Step 2: Now, visit the Call of Duty: Mobile Redemption Center and type in the UID listed in your Player Profile.

Step 3: Type in a valid COD Mobile code in the “Redeem Code” box. If you’re using a computer, it’s easier to copy and paste.

Step 4: Verify you aren’t a robot by copying the generated verification code, then hit the Submit button.

With all that said and done, visit the in-game mailbox for your free items. Simply open the mailbox, select the email(s), and the rewards are sent to your inventory.

