COD Mobile: New Legendary Type-25 coming to the game in Season 11

COD Mobile is churning out all the love towards the current meta weapons in Season 11. Based on the latest leaks, Type-25 is getting a third legendary variant which will be released later this week.

Not many weapons in the game can boast three different legendary blueprints. Type-25, ever since it became the meta in Season 10, has become a rage in the ranked lobbies.

There is no information on what the next meta weapon will be in COD Mobile and whether the Type-25 will be de-throned from its top three spot. Currently, the M13 and CBR4 are also meta weapons along with the Type-25.

Since the 2021 World Championships, the community has witnessed the dynamic power of the Type-25 as all the pros rocked this weapon in the grueling match ups. COD Mobile players will, therefore, not mind another legendary version of the weapon that is melting enemies on all maps in Season 11.

Type-25 Horseman's Pick to be launched with a Dark Shepard character skin in COD Mobile Season 11

The upcoming lucky draw in COD Mobile will feature a legendary blueprint for the Type-25 and Dark Shepard character skin. Both additions are a combo as the death effect of the weapon is similar to what the skin looks like.

A holographic image of the Grim Reaper will appear after each kill that players get with the upcoming legendary Type-25.

AminGhx @AminGhx Legendary Type 25 "Horseman’s Pick" from January 7th Legendary Type 25 "Horseman’s Pick" from January 7th https://t.co/JkkXlFhDnY

Dark Shepard has featured in multiple lucky draws, including with the Man-O-War Deadly Scythe. Many leakers have anticipated that the Dark Shepard might soon be on the cards for a legendary version.

COD Mobile players will be able to unlock the upcoming Type-25 legendary blueprint in exchange for COD points that are available in the Store. The price of the lucky draw depends upon the cost of the COD Points which are different for every region.

Based on the leaks, the Horseman's Pick legendary blueprint is scheduled to arrive in the game on 7 January 2022.

