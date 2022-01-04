COD Mobile game files reveal Verdansk might be in the cards

COD Mobile might be on an exciting journey in 2022 as new leaks show that the game might be getting major upgrades in Battle Royale mode. A screenshot from the game files has surfaced, showing that COD Mobile has an algorithm for Verdansk in it.

For those unaware, Verdansk is a map from Call of Duty Warzone and has been a constant in the game since the title was released in 2020. It was removed from the game last year and replaced with the new Pacific map. However, Verdansk was a fan-favorite among Warzone players and COD Mobile might be getting the map in 2022.

There is already speculation about a 'Warzone Mobile' coming out later this year. It is supposed to be a separate game, and COD Mobile will continue as a standalone title beside it. Activision has not revealed any details, but content creators firmly believe it is happening.

Battle Royale will get a new life if Verdansk comes to COD Mobile

The current state of the Battle Royale mode in COD Mobile is unfortunate. Players often complain about bot lobbies even in legendary ranks, and it goes on to prove that not enough players are playing Battle Royale mode.

BR does not receive as many updates as multiplayer, which affects the mode's popularity. If the leaks turn out to be accurate and Warzone is indeed added to COD Mobile, more and more players might drop in. The mechanics of the game can also be changed to replicate the PC and console version of Warzone.

This is not the first time Verdansk map has been mentioned in the context of COD Mobile. Previously a screenshot from an Activision survey showed a few questions about how players would react to a Verdansk map on COD Mobile.

Call of Duty Mobile has launched surveys asking their players if they’d like to see “New Battle Royale Maps, such as Verdansk from



This adds to the evidence of Warzone coming to COD mobile. 🚨 BREAKING 🚨Call of Duty Mobile has launched surveys asking their players if they’d like to see “New Battle Royale Maps, such as Verdansk from #CallOfDuty #Warzone ”.This adds to the evidence of Warzone coming to COD mobile. 🚨 BREAKING 🚨 Call of Duty Mobile has launched surveys asking their players if they’d like to see “New Battle Royale Maps, such as Verdansk from #CallOfDuty #Warzone”. This adds to the evidence of Warzone coming to COD mobile. https://t.co/pf5EBBeRdD

The community will definitely welcome the change when Warzone is released on mobile, but if it turns out to be a revamped version similar to the Blackout map, the hype will vanish fast. Battle Royale players deserve a lot more attention than what Activision is currently churning out towards the mode, and Warzone Mobile might make or break this deal in 2022.

