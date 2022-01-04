COD Mobile leaks point at legendary Katana and mythic Kilo-141

COD Mobile Season 11 'Final Snow' is mid-way through and new leaks on the upcoming season are already out. The test server has already provided more info on the upcoming season, which will also witness the yearly reset for the game. PPSH-41 and Kilo-141 are two new weapons players will get to unlock in the upcoming season. Of these two, only the Kilo-141 will get a mythic variant.

COD Mobile originally used to launch a mythic weapon and then alternate with a legendary character launch every other season. Recent trends, however, have changed and COD Mobile players are treated with mythic weapons and legendary characters in the same season. Based on the new leaks, COD Mobile players will get the Rorke legendary skin in the upcoming season.

Note: This article is based on leaks and no information provided is guaranteed to come true.

Kill effects of Kilo-141 mythic and legendary Katana leaked in COD Mobile

The mythic version of the Kilo-141 assault rifle will have a ton of customizable options. Kill effects, muzzle flashes, customized attachments and a lot more can be unlocked once the weapon is finally released in the game later this month. Popular COD Mobile leaker Aylan Gamer has leaked the kill effects for the upcoming Kilo-141 on Twitter.

These pictures are from the unfinished version of the Kilo-141 available in the game files. The name of the upcoming mythic is also unknown at the moment but a description of the design has been leaked by dataminers.

Another huge leak that happened this week refers to a legendary katana melee weapon. Popular COD Mobile leaker Murdablast provided a first look at the legendary katana from the game files. It looks unfinished and players can expect there will be some animations on that weapon, along with kill effects.

Melee is one of the most toxic weapons in COD Mobile and the community might have mixed reactions about a legendary katana being added to the game. Melee players will definitely go after it, while others will have to endure pay-to-win slashing from a katana that has death effects.

Also Read Article Continues below

All this new content is expected to come with the update for the upcoming season.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider