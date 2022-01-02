How to get Diamond camo in COD Mobile?

COD Mobile has multiple completionist camos, and players can obtain them by grinding the game with the respective weapons. With Weapon Mastery added to the game, players have a lot more incentive than before to grind camos for their guns. While some camos are lower tiers, players can unlock five higher tier completionist camos. They are Gold, Platinum, Damascus, Diamond and Aether.

•𝓥𝓲𝓼𝓱𝓾𝓒𝓞𝓓𝓜 • @VishuCODMobile

Only 30 to go to Get Unlocked Diamond Camo and After I get it Diamond SKS Maybe I'll Grind More Diamond Camos Depends on My Mood If Any of Weapon Which is My Most Favourite Used Then I'll Gonna Grind Diamond...🔥🔥

Apart from Aether, all the other camos can only be grinded in multiplayer mode. Aether camo can only be unlocked in the Undead Siege zombie mode. Both Diamond and Damascus camo are difficult to obtain and take a long grind. The objective of unlocking Diamond Camo in COD Mobile is different for each weapon genre.

Best method to unlock Diamond camo in COD Mobile

The first thing that players require to grind the Diamond camo on a weapon is to get the Gold camo first on the same weapon. Without the Gold camo unlocked, the grind for the Diamond camo cannot begin.

Depending upon the genre of weapons, COD Mobile players will have to secure a certain number of kills with the gun to unlock Diamond on it. For example, it 10 kills each in 150 matches if the weapon is an assault rifle and 120 games if it is an SMG. Players can view their objectives and progress for the weapon by going into the camo lobby in Gunsmith.

The best way to unlock Diamond camo in COD Mobile is to play Hardpoint-Shipment. This mode ensures players can secure ten kills with a weapon, and a small map like Shipment makes it easy to get the kills. It does not matter if the player dies while getting the ten kills, as it counts as long as the match is played entirely. Players cannot quit the game after getting the required ten kills. Therefore, it is best to grind multiple diamond camos simultaneously.

Another quick mode to unlock the Diamond camo is Free-For-All in Shipment. Lastly, players should keep in mind that kills from scorestreaks and lethal equipment or operator skills do not count towards the progress of the Diamond camo.

