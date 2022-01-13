COD Mobile Season 1: Mythic Kilo-141 and Legendary Captain Price revealed

COD Mobile Season 1 2022 is coming soon and players will be treated with a ton of new content once the update drops in the game. With only a week left in the 'Final Snow' season, COD Mobile players can grind whatever is left of the events, challenges, Battle Pass, or ranked tiers.

Season 1 2022 leaks are here and one of the major ones to drop today was the first look and gameplay of the mythic Kilo-141 assault rifle. It is no secret at this point that Kilo-141 and PPSh-41 are going to be the two new primary weapons coming into the game next season. Among those two, the Kilo-141 assault rifle is getting a mythic blueprint next season. The mythic variant has been leaked and players can also have a first look at the gameplay of the new weapon.

Furthermore, a legendary Captain Price is also coming to the game next season. Players will be able to unlock both skins from their respective lucky draws and they are expected to cost a lot of money.

COD Mobile to launch new mythic weapon and legendary character in Season 1 2022

Popular dataminer and leaker Murdablast has again outdone themself with the biggest leaks for Season 1 of 2022. Both the mythic blueprint and the legendary character for Captain Price are confirmed now.

The initial gameplay of the weapon can also be seen in the video above. The weapon inspection is unique and the weapon seems to be biting the finger of the player. The reload animation is also unique and has never been seen before in any weapons in the game.

Furthermore, a fan favorite character of the Call of Duty franchise is getting a legendary character for the first time in the mobile title. Captain Price has left his mark after his remarkable heroics in multiple titles in the franchise. The legendary version of the Captain Price skin will also be coming to the game in Season 1 2022.

Only the placeholder skin is available in the game files at the moment but more intel on the looks can be expected once the major season update drops in COD Mobile next week.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider