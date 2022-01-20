COD Mobile Season 1: How to unlock PPSh41 for free

COD Mobile Season 1 of 2022 is live after the season reset from Season 11 of 2021. With the new season, players have a lot of new content to explore. A new primary weapon has been added to the SMG category.

After appearing in popular Call of Duty titles like World of War and Black Ops Cold War, the PPSh41 is finally on COD Mobile.

Call of Duty: Mobile @PlayCODMobile S1: Heist is a GO!

It's time to infiltrate and get our biggest score yet!



Get the intel here bit.ly/CODM-S1Blog



Since it is a new weapon, players will want to unlock it as soon as possible and get the weapon upgraded to access all the attachments. At first glance, the PPSh41 does not seem like a competitive weapon in the current meta. However, it packs a punch and has high mobility, allowing players to be aggressive with it.

Unlocking the base version of the PPSh41 is quite easy but will take a fine grind. Read on to find out how to unlock PPSh41 in COD Mobile Season 1.

Quickly unlock the PPSh41 in COD Mobile Season 1 from the brand new Battle Pass

The new SMG is located in the new Battle Pass released earlier today. There are currently three ways to unlock the PPSh41 SMG, but only one of them is free. Players can always purchase the battle pass in exchange for COD points and get the base version quickly.

However, that is not the most practical method for most players. Another way to unlock the base version is to grind the Battle Pass to tier 21, where the free base version is located.

The Epic blueprint for the new SMG is also available in Tier 50 of the Battle Pass and players can unlock it if they purchase the premium pass. However, free-to-play players have no other choice but to grind to Tier 21.

It is difficult to unlock it first as the amount of free Battle Pass XP required to grind up to Tier 21 is massive. It is best to play Battle Royale and Zombies as these game modes grant a ton of XP upon completion.

PPSh41 can also be grinded for Gold and other completionist camos like Diamond and Crystal Aether. Check out the requirements in the gunsmith menu after unlocking the base variant of the weapon.

