COD Mobile: Best loadout for the PPSh-41 in Season 1

COD Mobile Season 1 of 2022 has introduced a new weapon, the PPSh-41 SMG. It has turned out to be an excellent counter to many weapons in the current meta. PPSh-41 is a standard weapon from World War titles in the Call of Duty franchise and was last seen in Black Ops Cold War.

COD Mobile has also introduced the Hacienda map from Black Ops 4. Therefore players have been treated to a lot of Black Ops content recently.

The new SMG can be unlocked from the free Battle Pass by progressing to Tier 21. Premium Passes can be purchased to unlock an epic blueprint of PPSh-41 by going to Tier 50.

A legendary variant of the same can also be found in the Store in the Second Chance Draw. Along with the legendary variant, players will also have the chance to unlock the new operator skin, Ether-Getaway.

PPSh-41 in COD Mobile Season 1: An overview

The weapon might seem like an average rendition of the PP19-Bizon. But in reality, it packs a good enough punch to take enemies in all long ranges. The best part about the weapon is that it can be built like an assault rifle to take fights downrange. A medium-range build is also an excellent option for this weapon.

PPSh-41 does a damage output of 24 hit points per shot. This diminishes with range and increases with upper body shots. The damage range can be improved with the right build. The base magazine of the weapon comes with 65 bullets, and it is a drum magazine.

Best loadout for the PPSh-41

The weapon builds given below will increase the dynamic range and accuracy of the gun. Mobility and overall control will also be marginally boosted.

The loadout takes advantage of the base magazine so that players won't have to reload over and over again. This build is best for re-spawn games but will work fine in Search and Destroy.

Muzzle- Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel- "Banner" Heavy

Stock- No Stock

Laser- OWC Laser Tactical

Underbarrel- Focused Foregrip

