COD Mobile: Unlock the new Thumper secondary in a few easy steps

COD Mobile players are in for a treat as a mid-season update has added new content to the game. The Halloween themed season at COD Mobile is going exceptionally well, with tons of new content for players to explore. There is a brand new themed Battle Pass with 50 tiers of exclusive content. Furthermore, tons of events and new game modes are offering free cosmetics to players.

In the wake of this Halloween season, players have a new weapon that definitely fits the theme. The Thumper grenade launcher has been released on COD Mobile, and players can now unlock it for free in the game.

How to unlock the Thumper in COD Mobile Season 9

Thumper can be obtained on COD Mobile via two methods. Players can purchase the legendary blueprint from the Unhinged Jokester draw that was released today. Free-to-play players can complete the Seasonal Challenge 'Outta the Way!' to unlock the Thumper for free.

Below are all the missions that players have to complete to unlock the Thumper for free:

Play 5 multiplayer matches

Kill 5 enemies with any lethal equipment

Kill 10 enemies with any pistol

Earn the Bloodthirsty medal five times in multiplayer matches

Kill 30 enemies with the Martyrdom perk equipped

Win 3 matches with any shotgun equipped with any five attachments

Kill 30 enemies with the Amped perk equipped

The Seasonal event will only be available for 19 days, that is until Season 9 comes to an end. Free-to-play players will want to complete all the challenges before time runs out so that they can hop into Standoff-Halloween and kill players with the Thumper.

Thumper launcher secondary weapon in COD Mobile Season 9: An overview

Thumper might sound like it's a big deal, but in reality, the weapon is not at all the best secondary to carry in serious match-ups. While it might be best to clear out the hills and domination flags, Thumper fails to deliver as a one-shot weapon.

Players need to hit the target all the time to get kills with a single shot. The mechanics do not work similarly to the War Machine grenade launcher. The explosive damage will not kill a player even if it lands close to the feet of the enemy.

Players will need to equip Demo Expert or Launcher Plus perks to give the weapon an edge. However, it is not the best secondary weapon in the game and more of a troll weapon that works perfectly with the Halloween-themed season.

