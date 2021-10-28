First look at COD Mobile's Legendary Gunzo, set to be released with Legendary Thumper tomorrow

COD Mobile players have seen the leaks for a long time and finally the time has come for the legendary Gunzo to be added to the game. COD Mobile has uploaded three videos to its socials where they have teased the legendary Gunzo draw and have shared a good look at the operator skin for the first time.

Gunzo was first released on COD Mobile way back in 2020 when the legendary RPD first came out in the game. It was the default Gunzo skin and COD Mobile players got their first tryst with the creepy clown from Advanced Warfare.

This is the third installment of the Gunzo skin in COD Mobile and also the first Legendary Gunzo that players will be able to purchase. There will also be nine other items in the lucky draw, including a legendary skin for the new secondary weapon, Thumper.

Legendary Gunzo comes to COD Mobile tomorrow

The Legendary Gunzo lucky draw will be live in the game at 5 PM PDT tomorrow and players will be able to purchase the draw across all regions. Similar to every lucky draw on COD Mobile, the odds for the Legendary Gunzo skin and the Thumper blueprint will be the lowest.

Call of Duty: Mobile @PlayCODMobile ⚠🤡 Beware. Get caught and he will have the last laugh.



☠ You can't run from this jokester. He's coming to find you tomorrow at 5PM PDT. ⚠🤡 Beware. Get caught and he will have the last laugh.☠ You can't run from this jokester. He's coming to find you tomorrow at 5PM PDT. https://t.co/tgClFdoMPU

Furthermore, F2P players will be able to unlock the Thumper for Seasonal challenges at the same time the lucky draw goes live in the game. Unlocking the base variant of the Thumper will involve multiple missions with different weapons and perks across various modes that are currently live on the COD Mobile playlist.

Legendary Gunzo will come with unique perks of its own like a special battle royale stance, skins for scorestreaks, loot box skins, special lobby appearances, kill counters and more.

𝐂𝐎𝐃 𝐌𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐞 @RebelCodm_YT 💢 Legendary Gunzo - Devil Jester 😈



(c) codm_n3ws 💢 Legendary Gunzo - Devil Jester 😈(c) codm_n3ws https://t.co/2ahXWWg4H7

Leaks have also shown that it will come with a chainsaw melee attached to the skin, according to a leaked trailer.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Gunzo is one of the creepiest characters in COD Mobile and will fit the Halloween theme perfectly once it is released in COD Mobile Season 9.

Edited by Danyal Arabi