COD Mobile: How to unlock the Flash Drone in Season 9

COD Mobile Season 9 is live, and players are starting to explore all the new content added to the game with the latest update. COD Mobile has added a new tactical weapon, the Flash Drone, which enhances the flashing ability by a long shot.

COD Mobile Season 9 requires players to complete missions to unlock the Flash Drone in multiplayer. The in-game description of the Flash Drone says the device releases a flash drone that blocks enemy vision.

All missions to unlock Flash Drone in COD Mobile Season 9

COD Mobile players will find the mission to unlock the Flash Drone in the Seasonal Events tab. Other than the Flash Drone, they will also unlock multiple in-game cosmetics and Battle Pass XP.

Below are all the missions players will have to complete to unlock the Flash drone in COD Mobile Season 9:

Play 5 multiplayer matches

Throw any tactical equipment 15 times in multiplayer matches

Kill 10 enemies with any Thermite (available in Credit Store)

Kill 15 enemies with any MK2 in multiplayer matches equipped with Tactician perk

Kill 25 enemies with any Ak-47 in multiplayer equipped with Tactician perk

Destroy an enemy's scorestreak with EMP tactical grenade 3 times

Win 3 multiplayer matches with the Hard Wired perk equipped

Players will unlock an AK-47 and Artic 50 blueprint along with the Flash Drone tactical equipment.

The Flash Drone can be best used to block an enemy line of sight to allow one's team to push through. Snipers can also be countered easily with this device. Aggressive players will enjoy the flash drone as it takes less time to initiate the flash when compared with a flash bang.

The flash drone will allow them to take on multiple enemies at the same time. This device forms a dome around the area where it is initiated, and any enemy in that zone will be flashed. Teammates are not affected by the flash drone, similar to all tactical equipment in the game.

