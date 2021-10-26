COD Mobile: All free rewards in Trick or Treat event in Season 9

COD Mobile has launched a new themed event for Season 9, known as 'Trick or Treat.' In this event, players have the opportunity to earn a ton of free rewards, including epic weapon blueprints and operator skins. All the skins available at this event are Halloween-themed.

There are also leaderboard rewards for players who make it to the top of the player base at the end of the event. Leaderboard players will earn rewards with their respective positions on the table. Top 1% of the players in the event will earn a legendary Calling Card along with a bundle filled with all the other leaderboard rewards.

How to play the Trick or Treat event in COD Mobile Season 9 and all free rewards that players can earn

COD Mobile players can spot the Trick or Treat event in the events lobby. This is a limited-time event in Season, and players will have to participate quickly before the event is taken off COD Mobile.

The event involves players moving from one house to another, tricking and treating their friends. Players can choose to either 'Trick' anyone who comes by their house or 'Treat' them. If players get tricked, they will have to complete a task to get candies. On the other hand, players who are treated simply receive candies.

These candies are the most important part as players will need as many of them as they can to unlock all the free rewards in this event. The highest reward will require 17000 candies. Gathering more candy will help players push for the leaderboard rewards.

Below are all the rewards players can acquire from this event:

Scarlett Rhodes- Hallowmas can be acquired from the Trick or Treat event in Season 9 (Image via COD Mobile)

Smoke Grenade- Black Cat

Ninja- Black Cat

Clown- Black Cat

Thermite- Black Cat

Knife- Black Cat

MW11- Black Cat

HG-40- Black Cat

FR 556- Black Cat

M21 EBR- Black Cat

Baseball- Festive Flight

Frag Grenade- Festive Flight

Shorty- Festive Fright

Holger-26- Festive FrightPDW-57- Festive Fright

Charm- Spooky Goodies

Frame- Hallowmas

M16- Pumpkin Repeater

Scarlett Rhodes- Hallowmas

The event will end in 10 days and players will receive the leaderboard rewards the day after the event ends.

Edited by R. Elahi