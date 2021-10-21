COD Mobile Season 9 Battle Pass: All items in free and premium tiers

COD Mobile Season 9 'Nightmare' is officially live and after a banger second anniversary celebration, COD Mobile players now step into the spooky festivities which is the central theme of the new season.

The update was dropped earlier today and players have a host of new content to explore. A brand new Battle Pass, seasonal events, login rewards, new modes and much more await players in Season 9 'Nightmare.'

Call of Duty: Mobile

Highlights from the free and premium Season 9 Battle Pass in COD Mobile

The Season 9 Battle Pass has free tiers and paid tiers. There are a total of 50 tiers and cosmetic content from each tier can be unlocked by simply playing the game and earning Battle Pass XP. Players can also play to unlock all 50 tiers of the Battle Pass from the Store. The price of the Battle Pass is different for every region.

Call of Duty: Mobile

Below are all of the main items that players can unlock from the free Season 9 Battle Pass:

Scythe Time - Sticker (tier 1)

Ninja – Dark Flower (tier 8)

New Operator Skill TAK-5 (tier 14)

Charm – Cymbal Monkey (tier 16)

New Weapon Swordfish (tier 21)

Pharo - Covenant (tier 28)

PDW-57 - Covenant (tier 31)

M4 - Covenant (tier 36)

Fields of the Fallen Calling Card (tier 46)

Striker - Covenant (tier 50)

The four main Halloween themed Operator skins that players can unlock from the premium Season 9 Battle Pass in COD Mobile (Image via Activision)

Here are the main items available from the premium Battle Pass:

Artery - Nosferatu (tier 1)

UL736 – Gourd Loader (tier 1)

On the Prowl Calling Card (tier 1)

Charm – Zom-bale (tier 1)

HS0405 – Skeletal Ignition (tier 10)

Iskra - Arachnis (tier 12)

Generous Giver Emote (tier 15)

Peacekeeper MK2 – Spine Rattle (tier 30)

Nikto - Scarecrow (tier 35)

PP19 Bizon – Haunted Haystack (tier 40)

Swordfish – MKII (tier 50)

Rott – Tomb Bound (tier 50)

COD Mobile players can unlock the premium Battle Pass at any time during the season to earn all paid cosmetic items.

The Battle Pass in Season 9 is one of the best that players might have come across in recent times. From exclusive epic blueprints of five weapons, to Halloween-themed characters and new operator skills, there are a total of 50 tiers filled with cosmetic content for free-to-play players and premium pass owners alike. Needless to say, players will have to purchase the premium pass if they wish to unlock the exclusive Halloween skins in COD Mobile Season 9.

