COD Mobile: Billy the Puppet from SAW is now available in Game Over Draw

COD Mobile has launched Billy the Puppet from the SAW horror movie franchise and, along with it, a new legendary Chopper LMG blueprint. Billy is one of the scariest silver screen performances in the entire history of the horror genre in Hollywood. COD Mobile has collaborated with Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures to bring forth this character that perfectly fits this season's Halloween theme.

🎲 Let's play a game, shall we?🧩 Morte - Billy is available to obtain in the #CODMobile store as a part of the Game Over draw now! 🎯 Next enemy target acquired.

Players cannot attain the Billy skin for free and must purchase the Game Over Draw to unlock the operator skin and nine more items. The legendary Chopper- Rules of the Game is also a part of this lucky draw. The price of each draw differs in each region based on the cost of COD points in that region.

All items in Game Over Draw in COD Mobile Season 9

There are ten items available in the Game Over lucky Draw that was released earlier today. All the items are related directly to Billy or the SAW franchise.

Players can obtain a charm in the form of a red tricycle, something fans of the franchise would immediately connect with Billy. There is also a unique knife that is reminiscent of a torture device seen in the show.

💥 Chopper - Rules of the Game

Battle royale fans will enjoy the unique truck skin and the parachute skin, both with the trademark red spirals and forecasting the gory nature that the SAW franchise is famous for. Below are all ten items that players can obtain from the Game Over Draw in COD Mobile:

In-game look of the Morte- Billy operator in COD Mobile (Image via Call of Duty Mobile)

CR 56 AMAX- Confession

Knife- Phlebotomist

Parachute- Spiral

Charm- Let's Play a Game

Spray- The Choice is Yours

Calling Card- SAW

Cargo Truck- Pain Train

Sticker- Play Me

Morte- Billy

Chopper- Rules of the Game

This draw will be available for a few days in the game, and players should hurry if they intend to grab this limited edition skin in COD Mobile Season 9.

