×
Create
Notifications

COD Mobile Season 9: New Drop Zone multiplayer and Isolated-Night battle royale modes revealed

Isolated is going dark as Night mode is coming to the map later this season to celebrate Halloween in COD Mobile (Image via Activision)
Isolated is going dark as Night mode is coming to the map later this season to celebrate Halloween in COD Mobile (Image via Activision)
Avhinandan Chakraborty
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Oct 23, 2021 12:47 AM IST
News

COD Mobile Season 9: Nightmare! is officially live. There are new events with free rewards, a brand new Battle Pass with 50 tiers of content, new multiplayer modes, and much more coming for the players to check out.

The new multiplayer mode, Drop Zone, has been added to the game, and players will be able to enjoy a playlist for it and earn some free rewards.

9️⃣🦇 Season 9 is coming to #CODMobile this week…
And it’s going to be a Nightmare you can’t escape!🔍 Intel found here 👉 bit.ly/CODM-S9Blog https://t.co/6bXKe6iQpY

Furthermore, COD Mobile has added new Easter eggs to its Blackout battle royale map. Meanwhile, the Isolated map is also getting a new Night mode, which will be a perfect Halloween special for COD fans.

How to play Drop Zone in COD Mobile Season 9

Drop Zone is the new multiplayer mode in COD Mobile Season 9: Nightmare! and players will find the playlist for this mode under the Featured section of the public multiplayer. Drop Zone mode is not available on the ranked roster.

A New Featured Event Drop Zone is Now Live on CODM..
#CODM #CoDMobile #CallofDuty https://t.co/zFgUYD2i4w

Drop Zone follows a similar pattern as Hardpoint, but players do not have any scorestreaks to support them. Care Packages with random scorestreaks will fall from the sky, and players have to open these packages to get scorestreaks to utilize and restrict the enemy from getting any time on the hills. Players of a team will have to stay in the Drop Zone and defend it to earn points.

It is a fun mode where players do not have to worry about going on a streak, and either team will not be able to use a UAV or Advanced UAV unless they get them from Care Packages.

All in all, it is a chaotic mode, and players can expect a lot of LMGs in the Drop Zone, trying to defend without any information on enemy locations from the map.

Isolated - Night mode is coming soon to COD Mobile in Season 9

COD Mobile has officially announced that Night mode is coming to the Isolated Map, and battle royale fans will be excited to drop onto the old map with this revolutionary change.

Night mode has previously been added to a few multiplayer maps like Hackney Yard and Crash. This is the first time BR players will get a taste of the firefight with night vision goggles.

Also Read

👀 Check out what's coming in Season 9: Nightmare!✔ New Modes
✔ New Weapons
& more!🆕 New season of #CODMobile is launching tomorrow at 5PM PDT! https://t.co/Yg6BJTcbPS

According to the roadmap, Isolated-Night will drop in late October on COD Mobile. Players can expect to play on the map over the Halloween weekend later this month.

Edited by R. Elahi
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी